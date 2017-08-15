News By Tag
* Film
* Comedy
* Horror
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE wins "Best Comedy" at the World Premiere in Finland!
Writer/director Gregory Blair's new horror/comedy is presented the honor after the World Premiere screening in the Artists & Aliens Film Festival in Vaasa.
"I'm thrilled," Blair says. "The world is so full of drama and strife right now, I think we really need opportunities to escape and laugh. And that's what 'Garden Party Massacre' is all about. I couldn't be happier that people are enjoying it for what it is: a frothy, silly good time. And I was especially pleased--not just by the award--but by the opportunity to have our world premiere as part of the festival's inaugural season. The theatre has always supported indie film and I was honored to be asked to be a part of this new venture."
The Artists and Aliens Film Festival emerged to exhibit international, independent movies from around the world that are screened for the first time in a Finnish movie theatre. Accompanying the movies were live music performances, parties and interviews with some of the filmmakers. Participants were welcome to dress in costume as well. The Artists and Aliens Facebook page has the archived interviews as well as the opportunity to ask the filmmakers questions.
The film itself—writer/
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("ON The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.
Get updates on film festival screenings and more at: www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com
The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/
The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter:
https://twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse