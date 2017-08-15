GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE wins "Best Comedy" at the World Premiere in Finland!

Writer/director Gregory Blair's new horror/comedy is presented the honor after the World Premiere screening in the Artists & Aliens Film Festival in Vaasa.

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE wins "Best Comedy"

-- GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE--the highly anticipated horror/comedy feature that mixes murder, mirth and mayhem into a hilarious treat—has snagged another laurel to add to its collection. The film has already won two Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards: "Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble" and reviews have been glowing, with the film already hailed as "Brilliant", "Hilarious", and "A Comedic Romp" (and, respectively). Now GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has been named "Best Comedy" by the Artists and Aliens Film Festival, where the film had its World Premiere on Saturday, August 19"I'm thrilled," Blair says. "The world is so full of drama and strife right now, I think we really need opportunities to escape and laugh. And that's what 'Garden Party Massacre' is all about. I couldn't be happier that people are enjoying it for what it is: a frothy, silly good time. And I was especially pleased--not just by the award--but by the opportunity to have our world premiere as part of the festival's inaugural season. The theatre has always supported indie film and I was honored to be asked to be a part of this new venture."The Artists and Aliens Film Festival emerged to exhibit international, independent movies from around the world that are screened for the first time in a Finnish movie theatre. Accompanying the movies were live music performances, parties and interviews with some of the filmmakers. Participants were welcome to dress in costume as well. The Artists and Aliens Facebook page has the archived interviews as well as the opportunity to ask the filmmakers questions.The film itself—writer/director Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS—is a fast-paced, madcap horror/comedy in the vein ofandinvolving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude. The film is an official selection of several other festivals including the Lucky Strike Film Festival and the RIP Horror Film Festival (both in Los Angeles) and the FANtastic Horror Film Festival inSan Diego. More festivals and screenings to be announced in the future.GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("ON The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.Get updates on film festival screenings and more at: www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.comThe GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Facebook page:The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter: