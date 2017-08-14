 
Industry News





Great Lakes Gear is proud to welcome The DJI Mavic Pro to its lineup

 
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GLGear.com is proud to welcome The DJI Mavic Pro to its lineup of awsome gear.  This partnership is something that the Glgear team has been working on for some time now.  The Mavic Pro brings DJI's latest drone technology into one of the most powerful and most contact drones yet. The Mavic Pro packs features you once thought possible only on much larger platforms into a compact quadcopter that is snappy, agile, and captures high-resolution images. The drone features an advanced flight control system that draws on a host of sensors — including a ground-facing camera, ultrasound, GPS, dual redundant IMUs, and more — to keep track of where it is flying in 3D space and even avoid collisions. The Mavic works in tandem with DJI's GO mobile app for accessing settings, getting a telemetry readout, viewing a low-latency video feed, and even editing and sharing your footage. In addition traditional joystick style controls, you can fly with simple tap-based commands, and the Mavic can even recognize gestures for the perfect selfie.


Visit: https://glgear.com/collections/the-gear/products/dji-mavi... for more info

Great Lakes Team
Source:GLGear
