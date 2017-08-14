 
Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Receives Cristal International Standards Award "Aqua Check"

Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa has successfully implemented Legionella control risk management principles.
 
AL PASHA COAST, Egypt - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa has recently succeeded to win the Cristal Award as a significant recognition of the hotel's compliance to the internationally recognized management principles and standards related to Aqua check, based on applying the highest standard and critical control points.

Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa has been awarded the Cristal Certificate of Excellence for implementing a verifiable system of water safety based on international standards and achieving high standards of Hygiene. This system is being managed on a daily basis and is providing significantly reduced risk from Legionella.

Receiving such an award is the result of the high quality service delivered by Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh's team members to ensure the safety and welfare of the hotel's guests,
and the outcome of Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh's ongoing policy of encouraging the associates to exert their utmost efforts to extend exceptional performance and achieve a high quality service.

Its worthwhile mentioning that Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa had previously received the Cristal award for Health & Safety achievement in recognition of its highest standards of hygiene by efficiently implementing the policies of the Cristal system programmes, based on the international standards.

Seen in the picture, Dr. Franz Kielnhofer – Hotel General Manager, Mr. Sameh Bassilli -Assistant Director Food & Beverage, and Hotel Executives receiving the Certificate of Excellence.

