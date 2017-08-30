 
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Files Lawsuit Against Independent Film Festival

The festival promoters have a history of bullying small businesses
 
 
Filmchella Film Festival is Sep29-Oct 1 in Joshua tree CA
Filmchella Film Festival is Sep29-Oct 1 in Joshua tree CA
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 15, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival filed suit against a first-time film festival calling itself Filmchella. The festival will take place on September 29 through October 1 of this year. The aim of the lawsuit is to stop the festival from using the its name, which the music promoters say might "confuse" attendees of the film festival.

The music festival is now in its 18th year and is the darling of indie hipsters. So why would a festival that has never shown a film, and supports independent artists act like one of the greedy corporations the indie community loves to hate? Because it is one. Coachella is owned by AEG, a multi-billion-dollar corporation and the second largest promoter of concert and sporting events in the world. AEG is owned by Phillip Anschutz, who in recent months has had to defend himself from accusations of supporting extreme right wing political groups.

The crux of the matter is the "Chella" part of the name. AEG feels it has the rights to all things Chella. Filmchella, for its part has filed for a trademark of the "Filmchella" name, and AEG has not only filed a motion against the trademark, but is suing the festival, even though they do not show films. Further, AEG takes the name of its festival from the city it is based in, Coachella, California.
 According to Filmchella founder, Trevor Simms, when he was first approached by AEG, he offered to change the name, to Film-chilla, so as not to use the chella name in question, but they told him that was not good enough. Indeed, the corporate giant has used its might to run several businesses off the Chella name including food, clothing and fine arts companies. None of which were concert promoters. These companies gave up their names without a trial.
 As Simms told the Hollywood Reporter "Their legal case is weak."  Not only is their trademark the name of the region where we both operate in, but their trademark application for 'chella' in 'events, social gatherings namely music' is incomplete. They've yet to show usage." Simms has vowed to make his festival an example for all small businesses who face extermination from giant corporations.

 To further bully the upstart film festival, the corporate giant has recently filed an injunctionto stop the use of ther name and a motion for the court to fast track the injunction. they have also attempted to bully the venue where the event is being held.

 So why file against this poor upstart? Because in the United States anyone can file suit, even if there are no grounds. Anyone can use the legal system to bully others. Trevor Simms says Filmchella will not be a victim of corporate bullying. He will fight tooth and nail.  He fully intends to honor those independent filmmakers who have submitted to his festival by showing the best of their films. It is the indie way.

To help deferay his legal expenses Simms has created a "Funded Justice," page. Anyone  wishing to donate can go to:
https://www.fundedjustice.com/31H967ref=sh_16ph2b_ab_76AL...

For more information on Filmchella: http://www.filmchella.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/filmchella

Filmchella
***@mattsmarketing.com
