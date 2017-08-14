Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Is 'Loved by Guests' on Hotels.com™

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has been awarded with a 'Loved by Guests' Certificate from Hotels.com based on exceptional guest ratings and reviews received by the hotel.

Expedia

Media Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

+971502093801

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction+971502093801

End

-- Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has been awarded with a 'Loved by Guests' Certificate from Hotels.com based on exceptional guest ratings and reviews received by the hotel.Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "We are delighted to get this superb recognition that is based on genuine guest reviews and experiences. What makes us proud is the fact that our guests were the real judges behind this award that places us among the most preferred hotels in Dubai."Thanking the guests and his team, Mr. Moore said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our guests and staff members who made Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai as one of the Loved by Guests winner. It is our staff who makes it possible for us to serve our guests better on a daily basis. We could not have achieved this success without their collective efforts. We are eager to continue in the same spirit and committed to deliver on our brand promise".Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com