Mystical Master Mobile Holder for Car Becomes best seller on Amazon

India based company Mystical Master launched premium quality car mobile holder which has become top seller on Amazon within few days of launch.

Best Mobile Holder for Car (2)

End

-- Mystical Master mobile holder for cars has revolutionized the way you use GPS with mobile in cars. This product has become favourite mobile holder of customers and is best seller on Amazon India.Using mobile for GPS was long standing because most of cars don't have system to hold mobile in front so that you can use it for GPS viewing.An India based start up launched a new product aiming to solve this problem. The product allows car driver to attach mobile in this device, which can be mounted on dashboard as well as windscreen as per convenience.It's a fun and revolutionary new way to use you mobile phone for using Google maps while driving without the fear of dropping the phone. Mystical Master has launched the comfort touch car phone holder with premium quality built and super sticky gel pad.The mobile holder for car will be available in black color at its first launch. Company is planning to introduce more models and colors in few months. Mobile holder device is with universal compatibility and can fit almost any mobile with ease.The Car mobile holder is priced between Rs.999 and Rs.1099 at present. This provides best quality at most affordable rates. Mystical Master Car mount & mobile holder is available on Amazon India and is best sellers among the car phone holders on Amazon.Imagine using your phone for GPS in most secure ways. This mobile holder is game changer in car mount industry.N S Aulakh, CEO Mystical MasterWith Google maps you can easily find any destination in world easily. But problem in today's cars is that they don't have mobile holders installed. So we need some device to hold the phone while using GPS. This is very important as it's also a safely issue, if mobile is not placed in front you have to look down or sides to look at maps which can lead to accidents.Though mobile holders for cars are available for many years but there are problems with most of them. Most of car phone holders are of poor quality and made of cheap material, which lead to frequent fall of mobiles and damage to them.So mystical master launched mobile holder with excellent built quality and multiple adjustment features.