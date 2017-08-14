News By Tag
Sharjah Summer Campaign continues to offer major discounts & exciting mall events
H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: 'Shopping malls add great value to Sharjah's tourism appeal'
As part of the campaign, Mega Mall of Sharjah is offering discounts up to 70 per cent, promotional packages, valuable prizes and a host of entertainment activities such as a 'Kids Summer Camp' aimed at developing the skills and abilities of children. Other kid-friendly offerings include workshops and arts and crafts sessions for inspiring creativity, learning and thinking. The mall will also organize a live cooking show featuring various easy recipes.
Sahara Centre, on the other hand, is giving its visitors who make purchases worth AED 200 a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz S500 Cabriolet convertible;
H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: "The Sharjah Summer Campaign's various family-friendly entertainment activities, special offers, discounts and prizes continue to attract more local and foreign tourists to the emirate. So far it is on track to hit its target of 10 million tourists in line with Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021."
Shopping malls are major tourist attractions in Sharjah. Their unique offers and amenities enrich and enliven the tourism experience. Most of their offers target families seeking special moments as well as discounts and fun activities for children.
