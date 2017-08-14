News By Tag
SHUKR Islamic Clothing Introduces New Collection Just in Time for Eid-Adha
SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a clothing company that combines Western fashion with Islamic modesty, is excited to promote its new Eid al-Adha inspired clothing line in the coming week.
"We are very excited for this collection to launch, and take pride in continuing to provide modest solution for sisters around the world," Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing. "Our dedication to modest style distinguishes ourselves from competition by branding ourselves as a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, sophisticated air. For many, our styles are particularly desirable for Islamic holidays."
Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long dresses, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. SHUKR, an e-commerce store serves its customers through its three regional websites; USA, UK, and International. This new Eid-Adha collection will speak to SHUKR's entire customer base, as it displays the beauty of Islam in a different part of the world.
"We're very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well" said Sillwood. "It's very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so."
SHUKR is a leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West and has expanded to serving customers worldwide.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.com/
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Put Faith in Fashion™
(US) 203-304-2379, (UK) 0208 090 7151
www.shukr.co.uk
press@ShukrClothing.com
Contact
Anas Sillwood
***@shukrclothing.com
