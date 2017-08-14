News By Tag
Dr. Agravat Announces the Schedule of His Public Seminar on Dental implants
Dr. Bharat Agravat holds more than 18 years of experience of dental implant and cosmetic dentistry. He is one of the most trusted award winner dentists of India.
A lot of buzz has been going around about this public seminar and prospect attendees were very curious about knowing the exact schedule of this public seminar. Dr. Agravat has finally announced the schedule of his Public Seminar on Dental implants. According to the schedule, the seminar will be on August 20, 2017 on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm - Venue: Dr. Bharat Agravat. Mohini Complex, First Floor, Beside Pride Hotel, Near Judges Bungalow road, Satellite, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054.
The spokesperson of Dr. Bharat Agravat's clinic stated, "If you are looking for the best dental implants in Ahmedabad (http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/
The registration fee for this public seminar is only Rs.50. However, the registered attendees with not only get a chance to attend Dr. Agravat's highly informative public seminar, but they will also receive a Rs.200 voucher for a Free Implant Consultation Session and a 10% Discount on X-ray investigation.
For registration, please go to http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/
Get the latest updates and further information about the event on: https://www.facebook.com/
About: Dr. Bharat Agravat is a well-renowned, one of the best professional dentists of India that has been providing top-class dental treatments in India for the past 18 years. He has by now served thousands of patients with top-notch dental care procedures. He offers a comprehensive range of Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Restorative Dentistry and Endodontics, and Child Dental Care treatments. For more information, please go to http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/
Contact
Dr Bharat Agravat Cosmetic Implants Dentist
9825763666
***@rediffmail.com
