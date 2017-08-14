 
Dr. Agravat Announces the Schedule of His Public Seminar on Dental implants

Dr. Bharat Agravat holds more than 18 years of experience of dental implant and cosmetic dentistry. He is one of the most trusted award winner dentists of India.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- He has since the beginning of his successful career till now have served thousands of patients with top-notch dental procedures. He has contributed to the society with this professional work and by sharing his extensive knowledge with the young talent. He has recently announced another good opportunity for the young talent and especially for the patients. Dr. Agravat has arranged a Public Seminar on Dental Implants for Missing Teeth & Loose Ill-Fitting Denture in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

A lot of buzz has been going around about this public seminar and prospect attendees were very curious about knowing the exact schedule of this public seminar. Dr. Agravat has finally announced the schedule of his Public Seminar on Dental implants. According to the schedule, the seminar will be on August 20, 2017 on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm - Venue: Dr. Bharat Agravat. Mohini Complex, First Floor, Beside Pride Hotel, Near Judges Bungalow road, Satellite, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054.

The spokesperson of Dr. Bharat Agravat's clinic stated, "If you are looking for the best dental implants in Ahmedabad (http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/seminar-on-dental-implant...), then do not worry because now you have an opportunity to know all about dental implants in our upcoming Public Seminar on Dental implants. In which the honorable Dr. Bharat Agravat will share comprehensive knowledge about implant supported overdenture, fix teeth dental implants cost and cost of full mouth dental implants. So, do miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity, and register yourself right now. Hurry up! Because we have a few limited seats only".

The registration fee for this public seminar is only Rs.50. However, the registered attendees with not only get a chance to attend Dr. Agravat's highly informative public seminar, but they will also receive a Rs.200 voucher for a Free Implant Consultation Session and a 10% Discount on X-ray investigation.

For registration, please go to http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/seminar-on-dental-implants-missing-teeth-loose-ill-fitting-denture-ahmedabad-gujarat-india

Get the latest updates and further information about the event on: https://www.facebook.com/events/150830282160844/

About: Dr. Bharat Agravat is a well-renowned, one of the best professional dentists of India that has been providing top-class dental treatments in India for the past 18 years. He has by now served thousands of patients with top-notch dental care procedures. He offers a comprehensive range of Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Restorative Dentistry and Endodontics, and Child Dental Care treatments. For more information, please go to http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/

