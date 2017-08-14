Now Enjoy 'Dinner Cruises, High-Tea at Sea, Dubai Marina tours and much more

La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina in partnership with Xclusive Yachts is providing exciting water-based excursions at special

-- La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina in partnership with Xclusive Yachts is providing exciting water-based excursions at special rates for its in-house guests. Being the first hotel at Dubai Marina with their own private jetty they are offering exclusive Marina Excursions on a range of 22 different water vessels.Mr. Siddharth Mehra, General Manager of La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of La Verda Dubai Marina Excursions in partnership with Xclusive Yachts. With over 10 years' experience in providing water-based activities in Dubai, Xclusive Yachts enjoys an outstanding reputation and is one of the most popular and reliable brands for water excursions in the emirate. It also gives us an excellent opportunity to generate additional revenue while offering added-value to our guests."Starting from this month, guests can book any of the listed marina experiences at the La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina concierge desk. These range from yacht charters, to dinner cruises, guided sightseeing tours, boat rentals, high-tea at sea, sunset cruises, Dubai Marina Tours, fishing excursions and a lot more. What's wonderful is guests can embark on any of these trips from the hotel's own private jetty that would make their experience even more personal and convenient.La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina is a fabulous addition to Dubai's luxury hospitality landscape and is equipped with the finest facilities providing uncompromising experiences, signature butler service, exceptional culinary venues, superb swimming pool, state-of-the-art gymnasium and a fun outdoor play area for children. Guests have a choice of 150 individually designed opulent living spaces ranging from spacious one to two and three-bedroom suites as well as sprawling 4-bedroom villas and duplex penthouses. Each accommodation is fitted to the highest standards with ultramodern furnishings, deluxe bathrooms and fully-equipped kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances. Every possible need, from an on-site washer, up-to-date technology including high speed Internet and complete entertainment with IPTV to daily necessities such as a hair dryer, iron board, safe box and IP telephone and video intercom system are provided in all residences.Each of the penthouses and villas feature private balcony or large deck with a Jacuzzi that set the mood for a revitalizing journey. The villas offer an unforgettable retreat with stunning views, a unique modern layout and exotic design accents. A large sun deck in each of these homes allows for a scenic and impressive venue for a gathering of up to 25 guests. Equally unique are the expansive penthouses that evoke an ambiance of luxury with sensational Marina views from the soaring La Verda heights. If you are looking for an opulent home that is more than a temporary getaway, these rooms are exactly where you want to be!To further enhance the guest experience La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina also offers personalized butler service for villas and penthouses 24-hours a day customizing each guest's stay to their specific needs, tastes and preferences.