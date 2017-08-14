 
Industry News





BHNR Announces 35 Addiction Treatment Groups with 100,000 Members Saving Lives

Patient brokering in the addiction treatment industry is putting the vulnerable at risk. Many are being left homeless, and even worse are losing their lives. Education is needed on what to look for to reduce these dangers.
 
 
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Addiction Treatment Patient Brokering Florida Understanding the Landscape

About three months ago BHNR started attending the Sober Homes Task Force and Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition (PBCSAC) meetings. We did this to try and understand the legislative process and the new laws on patient brokering in the addiction treatment industry. There have been major changes on how addiction treatment centers and sober livings can obtain clients.

We sat quietly, listening, getting educated, and took in all the information that we could to get an understanding to educate the professional community and the Executives attending our events.

We sat in meetings and tried to get an understanding on these changes. We noticed that there are only about 40-50 organizations participating with these organizations. These organizations have formed the landscape for the legislative changes. Any organization that has not been present, or decided not to participate could have helped mold the new regulated addiction treatment industry.

Educating to Save Lives

In BHNR's journey over the last several months, there were still areas where they were confused. The legal jargon that the bills are written can be extremely difficult to understand. Trying to completely understand some areas where there are loop holes. BHNR spoke with many operators and addiction professionals. Almost all are relying on the interpretation of their legal counsel, or even worse an interpretation from their peers. BHNR also noticed on social media the same type of reaction with many complaining, but few getting involved.

This prompted Behavioral Health Network Resources to provide ethical resources for those seeking drug and alcohol addiction treatment. To make it easier for addiction treatment centers, addiction professionals, behavioral health professionals, industry sales and service organizations, and individuals seeking information on drug and alcohol addiction treatment here is a list of Top 35 Addiction Treatment Social Media Groups (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/addictio...) to join.

These groups foster resources on addiction treatment with many of the nation's most ethical addiction professionals. These groups have many addiction professionals offering help for those that suffer from addiction. These groups have over 100,000 addiction professionals, behavioral health professionals, and individuals seeking treatment. Tap into one of the largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment audiences in the nation.

If you are just seeking a sober living in South Florida here are the

Top Five Criteria Sober Living West Palm Beach (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/sober-li...)

https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/sober-living/top-five-criteria-sober-living-west-palm-beach/

BHNR https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/

Contact
Charles Davis
***@gmail.com
