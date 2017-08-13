News By Tag
"Italian Night at Cibo Ristorante Italiano, Fundraiser for Festa Italia Santa Rosalia Foundation"
From 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., come enjoy dinner at Cibo and 20% will be donated to the Santa Rosalia Foundation. Special musical entertainment will be provided by MIKE MAROTTA JR. and THE FESTA ALL STARS!
Cibo's $3 happy hour with tasty appetizers will be available from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Bar and on the heated Outdoor Patio.
Musicians include (more to be confirmed):
Mike Marotta Jr.-Accordion
Dave Dally-Violin
Bob Langford-Bass
Singers:
Erasmo Aiello
David Marzetti
Come dine, dance, mix and mingle!
To RSVP and for more information, call (831) 649-8151 (tel:(831)%20649-
About the Santa Rosalia Fisherman's Festival
This year will mark the 84th Annual Santa Rosalia Fisherman's Festival honoring the local fishermen of Monterey, past and present. It is a celebrated event with wonderful Italian food and drink and amazing entertainment. Come and celebrate the Italian heritage and take part in the sights, sounds, food and culture that make the Italian experience so very special. Mark your calendars now to attend this year's gathering for three days of Italian cuisine, music, dancing, fun and friendship. This year's 3-day festival will take place from September 8th – 10th, 2017 at the Custom House Plaza in downtown Monterey. Festival favorites include: unprecedented entertainment, raffles, bocce tournament, parade, Italian food, beer, wine and more, all offering something for everyone's enjoyment.
About Cibo Ristorante Italiano
Cibo Ristorante Italiano (www.cibo.com) offers Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, cocktails, fine wines, cordials, and more. Cibo (pronounced chee-bo) means food in Italian, but it's more of a feast for the senses. This beautiful, spacious and comfortable restaurant features an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere which is accentuated with expressive art in the form of photography, paintings, sculpture, hand-blown glass and live jazz. Fusing the best of old and new world Italian cuisine, Cibo offers an eclectic menu ranging from gourmet pizzas to multi-course dinners. Families are welcome and there is a special children's menu. Cibo has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since 1990.
Cibo is open every evening with dinner served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Cibo Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.and is a popular "pre-event" and "after-party"
Cibo also presents live music 6 nights a week. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the cool sound of Jazz accompanies dinner from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurantfeatures a lively and fun atmosphere with Reggae, R&B, Rock or Salsa dance music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. with no cover charge. There is also the Cibo Sizzling Summer Jazz Series every Friday and Saturday evening in August from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cibo is now "wired" with free Internet service.
With 150 seats, including intimate booths for dining , a comfortable outdoor heated patio, and room for over 50 people in the attractive bar area, Cibo also accommodates large groups for business functions, wedding rehearsals and receptions, special group dining events, and customized private parties.
Cibo Restaurant is the winner of numerous awards including California Writers Association Recommended Dining, Monterey Herald Readers' Choice Local Favorite, Best Place to Meet Singles in Their 30's and 40's, Gold Key Award for Interior Design, Best Place to Enjoy a Martini, Best Place for Live Jazz, Best Italian Restaurant, Best Place to Dance, Best Martini and one of the Top 10 Happy Hours in Monterey.
For more information, go to www.cibo.com or call (831) 649-8151 (tel:(831)%20649-
