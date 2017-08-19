The 36th Annual Great Irish Fair - Celebrated on the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Irish Culture will be on Display at the Great Irish Fair of New York. President Martin Cottingham of IABS will Join Co-Hosts Sammy Albano & Ginger Broderick to Discuss the Event. Irish Dancing is Scheduled. Fri, Aug 25, 2017, Spectrum Ch. 34, 2pm