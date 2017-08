The 36th Annual Great Irish Fair - Celebrated on the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Irish Culture will be on Display at the Great Irish Fair of New York. President Martin Cottingham of IABS will Join Co-Hosts Sammy Albano & Ginger Broderick to Discuss the Event. Irish Dancing is Scheduled. Fri, Aug 25, 2017, Spectrum Ch. 34, 2pm

O’Malley Irish Dance Academy - Great Irish Fair of New York

The 36th(GIF) will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the new Amphitheater at Coney Island, where thousands of attendees will come to enjoy and celebrate Irish-American heritage and culture. The GIF is a day filled with great traditional Irish music and dance, rides and entertainment for the children, refreshments, and arts and crafts. In keeping with our charitable tradition, 100% of all net proceeds derived from GIF will be donated to support Brooklyn and Queens Catholic elementary schools generate funds that are so needed. As a Principal specializing in transaction management in Avison Young's New York office. As a real estate veteran with over 23 years of experience, Cottingham's success at Avison Young is the product of his hard work, knowledge of the industry and unique background. He lead the real estate team for several major initiatives and was most recently named a finalist for REBNY's Most Ingenious Deal of the Year in 2015 following the relocation of the National Basketball Players Association from Harlem to 1133 Avenue of the Americas. He was selected as a preferred provider for national transactions for JPMorgan Chase and executed major redevelopment in Western Coney Island to create a 5,000+ seat amphitheater. Cottingham's tireless efforts to work with the real estate task force reduced portfolio operating costs across owned and leased facilities for Winthrop University Hospital, enabling them to identify over $5 million in savings.In Cottingham's spare time he focuses much of his energy supporting his community, in particular endless hours and strong ties to the Irish Community. Cottingham's Irish roots can be traced back to his paternal grandparents;John Cottingham hailing from Clifden, Galway and Nora Cottingham from Swinford, Mayo. At the age of 18, Cottingham became a member of the Brooklyn Irish American St. Patrick's Day Committee. His involvement and passion for his heritage later paved his future to become a strong proponent in keeping the Irish American culture and traditions on the forefront. Cottingham dedicates much of his time and ties to several organizations to help raise funds for childhood education in our local communities and those in need. Cottingham is the Former President of the Emerald Society, Current President of the Irish American Building Society, Chairman of the Great Irish Fair since 2007 and former honoree of the Irish Studies Program at Lehman College. Sammy Albano is veteran New York television journalist, who's been in the business since his graduation from St. John's University in 1975. Immediately after graduation, Mr. Albano joined the CBS News Magazine 60 Minutes as a production assistant working under CBS News icon, Don Hewitt. Mr. Albano became an Editor of Electronic News Gathering for CBS News and traveled extensively covering international and national news stories for the Tiffany Network. Sammy Albano was one of the few journalist to work pre-embargo Cuba in 1983.Mr. Albano also produced sports coverages for the CBS Newspath, producing and editing syndicated highlights for the network's late night feed and news broadcast, Nightwatch. Sammy Albano also covered St. John's University basketball during the school's glory run in the 1980's. Coverage of World Series, Super Bowl Final Fours and local New York professional teams highlighted his sports producing career. He was awarded the 1988 Sports Executive of the Year by Wheel Chair Charities in association with then Goldwater Hospital on Roosevelt Island.Upon leaving CBS, Albano formed the Maven Media Group, which specializes in coverage of college athletics. Sammy Albano followed Georgetown University's historic Final Four run in 2006-07 and won Telly Awards in 2008 and 2009 for his syndicated magazine show "Inside The BIG EAST". Colleges such as St.John's University, Hofstra and Villanova have used Mr. Albano to produce their coaches shows. High profile coaches and athletes are on a daily routine of phone calls with Mr. Albano. The 36th Annual Great Irish Fair of New York Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk Saturday, September 16, 2017 10am - 8pm Official Website: http://www.iabsny.com/great-irish-fair/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgifnyc Twitter: https://twitter.com/IABSINFO GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652