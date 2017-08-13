News By Tag
Teresa E Bishop was Featured in the Tennessee Edition of Top Agent Magazine
Editor Top Agent Magazine
Mag@topagentmagazine.com
888-461-3930
Franklin, TN: Teresa E. Bishop of Benchmark Realty, LLC was featured in the Tennessee Edition of Top Agent Magazine in August 2017. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Teresa E Bishopis a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/
What an honor it is to be nominated by a fellow real estate agent and to be selected as a featured agent of TOP AGENT MAGAZINE, it's a bonus to helping clients achieve their goals." For more information about Teresa E. Bishop, please call Office: (615-371-1544)
Contact
Editor Top Agent Magazine
***@thebishopsteam.com
End
