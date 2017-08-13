News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eclipse/Circus/Olympics Come To Highlands!
The level of preparation that has gone into this event is as if Highlands were hosting the Olympics. The warning of power outages, internet crashes, lack of food, limited access to restrooms, etc. People's Facebook feeds are lined with pics from local supermarket shelves that have been picked clean. You expect some haggard man on the street corner screaming that the end is nigh... of course, there is still time!
Bravely going into the darkness,
Waylon & Nicole
To view our American-made goods, please visit our webiste - https://whiteharvestliving.com/
Contact
8284218915
***@whiteharvestliving.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse