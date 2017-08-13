 
Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Eclipse/Circus/Olympics Come To Highlands!

 
HIGHLANDS, N.C. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Anxiety, mayhem, pandemonium…  they seem to be ruling the conversation around Highlands over the last few months as we look forward to the eclipse happening this Monday. There is handwringing over whether businesses should be open the day of and if so what limited hours etc. etc. We here at White Harvest have been contemplating this very same thing as we don't want to miss an opportunity to make new customers and expand our customer base. However, we have also been susceptible to the apprehension over what to do. That being said, we are going to try to be open Monday, even if it's for a limited hours.

The level of preparation that has gone into this event is as if Highlands were hosting the Olympics. The warning of power outages, internet crashes, lack of food, limited access to restrooms, etc. People's Facebook feeds are lined with pics from local supermarket shelves that have been picked clean. You expect some haggard man on the street corner screaming that the end is nigh... of course, there is still time!

Bravely going into the darkness,

Waylon & Nicole

To view our American-made goods, please visit our webiste - https://whiteharvestliving.com/

