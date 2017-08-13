Path Productions Finishes Principal Photography on Initial Film

Do The Work

-- Shane Willis, owner of Path Productions and best-selling author, recently wrapped filming on their initial project A Soldiers RestAs a Best-Selling author, Shane Willis (http://www.shanewillis.com/)understands the art of storytelling. Opened path productions and just finished the principal photography for the film."I really wanted to learn on this film. I didn't think it would become so much of a passion project for so many people" says ShaneThe film was written by Shane, and Path Production produced it, with the blessings of SAGAFTRA®. Shane states, "Since this is our initial film we wanted to go through the process of working with the union to get everything right. They were extremely helpful, and I honestly found it easy to get done."If you would like to get updates on the film visit their Facebook® page at http://www.Facebook.com/ASoldiersRestMore About Shane WillisShane Willis has been writing for over 20 years. He has multiple books on Amazon including an Amazon Best-SellerShane opened Path Production as an outlet for his passion of storytelling. The first film that he has written is A Soldiers Rest and should be released late 2017Shane Willis850-384-1915Shane@ShaneWillis.com