Path Productions Finishes Principal Photography on Initial Film

 
 
Do The Work
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Shane Willis, owner of Path Productions and best-selling author, recently wrapped filming on their initial project A Soldiers Rest

Pensacola FL— August 14, 2017 — As a Best-Selling author, Shane Willis (http://www.shanewillis.com/) understands the art of storytelling. Opened path productions and just finished the principal photography for the film.

"I really wanted to learn on this film. I didn't think it would become so much of a passion project for so many people" says Shane

The film was written by Shane, and Path Production produced it, with the blessings of SAGAFTRA®.  Shane states, "Since this is our initial film we wanted to go through the process of working with the union to get everything right. They were extremely helpful, and I honestly found it easy to get done."

If you would like to get updates on the film visit their Facebook® page at http://www.Facebook.com/ASoldiersRest

More About Shane Willis

Shane Willis has been writing for over 20 years. He has multiple books on Amazon including an Amazon Best-Seller Transform.

Shane opened Path Production as an outlet for his passion of storytelling. The first film that he has written is A Soldiers Rest and should be released late 2017

###

For more information, press only:
Shane Willis

850-384-1915

Shane@ShaneWillis.com

For more information on Shane Willis

http://www.ShaneWillis.com
End
Source:Path Production LLC
Email:***@shanewillis.com Email Verified
Tags:A Soldiers Rest, Path Production
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Pensacola - Florida - United States
Shane Willis LLC PRs
