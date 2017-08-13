News By Tag
Path Productions Finishes Principal Photography on Initial Film
Pensacola FL— August 14, 2017 — As a Best-Selling author, Shane Willis (http://www.shanewillis.com/)
"I really wanted to learn on this film. I didn't think it would become so much of a passion project for so many people" says Shane
The film was written by Shane, and Path Production produced it, with the blessings of SAGAFTRA®. Shane states, "Since this is our initial film we wanted to go through the process of working with the union to get everything right. They were extremely helpful, and I honestly found it easy to get done."
If you would like to get updates on the film visit their Facebook® page at http://www.Facebook.com/
More About Shane Willis
Shane Willis has been writing for over 20 years. He has multiple books on Amazon including an Amazon Best-Seller Transform.
Shane opened Path Production as an outlet for his passion of storytelling. The first film that he has written is A Soldiers Rest and should be released late 2017
Shane Willis
850-384-1915
Shane@ShaneWillis.com
For more information on Shane Willis
http://www.ShaneWillis.com
