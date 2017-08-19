Gospel Singer, St. Chika Releases Album 'Feel The Gospel' on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and more

Nigerian born Gospel Singer, St. Chika Releases debut Album 'Feel The Gospel' with hit singles like Higher, Number 1, Praise Him and Ten Over Ten

Feel the Gospel album cover

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Chika

• Gospel

• Album Industry:

• Music Location:

• LAGOS - lagos - Nigeria Subject:

• Products

Contact

Timothy Liberty

***@stchika.com Timothy Liberty

End

-- Gospel Recording artiste, St. Chika releases his debut album titled 'Feel the Gospel' on music stores like Apple iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/feel-the-gospel/id1269074443), Amazon, Spotify, Google Play Music, Deezer, Shazam and many more. The album includes hit singles like Higher, Number 1, Praise Him and Ten Over Ten. Currently unsigned and under an independent record label 'Gospel on Demand', the Nigerian born gospel singer has managed to record an impressive gospel album of eight tracks which cut across several genres like Pop, Reggaeton, R&B, Afrobeat and hip hop."Feel the Gospel is an album that I hope touches lives around the word. An album I hope will help them draw closer to God and praise him. I hope it helps people feel the gospel more and make it an everyday routine to praise God through this album" says St. Chika. "He is a gospel singer that ministers in an unusual way. Not the everyday gospel singer, but one that makes gospel sound danceable and lovable" says Jacinta Obi; a close friend to the singer."I nearly never recorded this album. I will often record short voice notes on whatsapp of me singing to a beat and praising God and send to friends and they will inbox me telling me how much they wanted more people to hear this and not only them. They sounded so enthusiastic about me recording songs like 'Praise Him'. So I decided to do it" said St. Chika."My first thought when he sent me one of his voice notes on whatsapp singing the song 'Praise Him' was 'this is amazing, this is hot, very very hot. It made my heart race. I told him how much I loved it and thought it was amazing. I asked him why he couldn't put this out so others could hear it and not only myself" said Ifeoma Okeke; a close friend to the gospel singer."I literally begged to feature on the Praise Him track but distance was a barrier" said jacinta as she jiggled. "I had to inbox him after listening to his songs asking if I could be his manager" said Timothy Liberty. "I am passionate about this album and have some sentimental attachment to some of the songs off the album like 'I Need You'" said St. ChikaChika Nwaogu known professionally as 'St. Chika' is a Physics science graduate from the University of Lagos and have been actively involved in several internet startups. Born May 20, 1990, he is a Nigerian contemporary Christian singer-songwriter and recording artist from Imo State. He is the founder and owner of the independent record label Gospel On Demand Records, which is home to recording artists such as himself. Born into a family of four. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria but is an indigene of Imo state, Nigeria. He began singing at the age of eight. He learned to play the piano from his uncle Paul when he was tender. In his teenage years, he found Christ. He is a computer programmer by profession and a singer by passion.