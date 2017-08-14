News By Tag
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Offers Superior Commercial Cleaning Services Throughout Metro Detroit Areas
Allen Maintenance, Inc. is Metro Detroit's premier commercial cleaning service provider.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. provides quality commercial cleaning care that helps eliminate germs and bacteria. With the use of Environmental Protection Agents (EPA), this A+ rating Better Business Bureau service provider- delivers the very best professional cleaning services, your business or organization can rely on.
In fact, for more than 25 years, owner Gerald Allen, has invested sincere time and effort building the Allen Maintenance, Inc. brand, with the help of supporting area corporations such as LORD, Vernors, Firestone, ATI Therapy, and PepsiCo.
Services provided, includes: removal of daily trash, restroom sanitation, removal of dust from behind computer monitors, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of carpeted areas; specialty services are provided upon request.
Free estimates are provided; all employees under-go criminal back ground checks, and are trained to effectively manage individual office environments.
To learn more about the services offered, please contact our office, Monday-Friday 9am-3pm at 313.383.4840.
Or, log on to our Blog (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com) to watch educational videos about our cleaning practices and/or listen to our partner ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association-
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
