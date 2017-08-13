News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dancing with the Stars Champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy to Appear at Fort Lee, NJ Event
Final event of popular North Jersey summer family fun series to feature dance celebrity.
Chmerkovskiy is considered to be one of the most accomplished amateur Latin dancers in the history of Dancing with the Stars and is expected to generate a lot of excitement on August 22nd in Fort Lee.
Presented by the Fort Lee Business District Alliance, Tuesdays on the Town has been held on select Tuesdays throughout July and August and has attracted large crowds to "the Green" at the Hudson Lights Complex, 2030 Hudson Street in Fort Lee.
Situated just minutes from Routes 4, 9W, 46, 80, New Jersey Turnpike, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Tonnelle Avenue and the George Washington Bridge, Tuesdays on the Town has drawn people to Fort Lee from throughout North Jersey, Rockland County, NY and even NYC.
While the 2017 Bergen County summer outdoor concert and community events calendar has been very busy, the Tuesdays on the Town series has received a lot of attention. This unique summer fun celebration of music and dance has featured a different theme each week, with special guests, group dances, choral performances, pro classes, dance parties and more.
In addition to Tuesdays on the Town entertainment and festivities, the series features special promotions offered throughout the district by participating Fort Lee, New Jersey restaurants and retailers.
For more information about the August 22nd Fort Lee Business District Alliance Tuesdays on the Town event, click this link: http://www.bdaftlee.com/
You'll find more northern New Jersey area news and events information on mybergen.com and myhudsoncounty.com!
Click this link to visit mybergen.com:
Since 2009, mybergen.com has been the leading online reource for information about the latest Bergen County area community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids and family activities, schools, real estate and more. The mybergen.com Events Calendar features hundreds of Bergen County area events and is updated daily.
Contact
Content Manager
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse