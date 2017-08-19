 
Ewa Wojciak Is Keynote Speaker at 4th Annual OC Zine Fest

USC Roski School of Art & Design Asst. Professor Ewa Wojciak Chosen to Headline Event
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ewa Wojciak, Aquila Polonica Publishing's Creative Director and Assistant Professor of Design at the University of Southern California Roski School of Art and Design, will be the Keynote Speaker at the 4th Annual OC Zine Fest, being held at the Anaheim Central Library, 500 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92805, today, Saturday, August 19, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"I am honored to have been invited as Keynote Speaker at the 2017 OC Zine Fest," said Ms. Wojciak, who co-published the historical, groundbreaking NO Magazine, along with her partner Bruce Kalberg in Los Angeles. "NO Mag questioned and pushed the limits of popular culture, and encouraged readers to do something other than just consume."

This year's OC Zine Fest features nearly 100 vendors from across Southern California, some of whom are debuting new works in their expansive zine collection. The jam-packed day will feature vendors, panels, speakers and workshops, plus photo booth fun, raffle prizes for zines, food trucks and zine making. More info at: http://www.anaheim.net/Calendar.aspx?EID=9148

The Keynote Session takes place at 4 p.m., when Ms. Wojciak will appear in conversation with Santa Ana College Librarian Stacy Russo. Copies of NO Magazine will be on display, along with Ms. Wojciak's newest book Darkness, Darkness.

Ewa Wojciak, who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Mills College in California, has an extensive background as both a designer and creative director for a wide spectrum of print publications and the film, television and record industries. Earlier this summer, she was asked to curate and was a featured artist in a month-long exhibition at the 8.salon art gallery in Hamburg, Germany.

Ms. Wojciak's work for Aquila Polonica includes all aspects of design for print, including cover art, interior design, advertising and marketing materials. Her work has appeared frequently in Publishers Weekly, the Book Expo America Show Dailies, the international Frankfurt and London book fair Show Dailies, and various other trade and consumer media. In 2015 Ms. Wojciak won the Gold Award for her interior design of Aquila Polonica's book The Color of Courage at the Benjamin Franklin Awards sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association, the premier awards competition in independent publishing. In 2017 Echoes of Tattered Tongues, designed by Ms. Wojciak, won the Gold Award for Poetry at the Benjamin Franklin Awards, and the Montaigne Medal of the Eric Hoffer Awards as one of the year's most thought-provoking books.

Aquila Polonica Publishing, http://www.polandww2.com , is an award-winning independent publisher based in Los Angeles, specializing in publishing the Polish WWII experience in English. The company is a member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Aquila Polonica's titles are distributed to the trade in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand by National Book Network, www.nbnbooks.com.

