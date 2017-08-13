 
Industry News





50%OFF Handmade Metal Prints Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc Upper Est Side NYC

1200 Lexington Ave 81 & 82 St NY , NY 10028 212 466 0707 kwphotolab@gmail.com
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Handmade products are our specilaty at Classic Studio And Photo Lab inc. We are located in the heart of the city close to transportation and shopping on Lexington Ave NY, NY  which is known for it's specialty shops.Come in for a tour of our studio and we can make you part of the fun we have in our store.If it's art or photography you aspire for then wer're  the store to visit for you next project,exhibit or just for fun,

​ Products  like prints on glass, metal and wood can vary in size depending on the product. Cups with your company logo or your favorite photo. Coasters are good for gifts or as a table decoration. Cutting boards with your photo or your favorite recipe, in 2 sizes in glass  and is dishwasher safe .Handmade gifts for wedding favors can be made for quantity jobs. tee shirts are custom made so,you can design your own and send us the file to print.Prints on glass is like stained glass so,use yo favorite recipe, poem photo or logo comes in a variety of sizes 5x, 8x10, 11x14.Metal prints are sublimated  on different color metal and  chromalux. www.chromalux.com is a manufacture that has different surface white,clear depending on your photo and the look your trying to achieve Wood is manufactured by chromalux and has a coating on it .What's interesting about the wood is the white in you print will appear as wood an has a nice luster shine on the wood. Embroidery on tee shirts, hats, scrubs, lab coats.You can supply products or have a package  price.So if your a uniform company with a large order we can produce  the job for you.

http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc
Katherine Waldman
212 4660707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
