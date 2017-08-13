News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beauty Of People Of Color Showcased In Diverse Children's Picture Book
"This is such an amazing book... how I can relate and wish it were around when I was a young girl!" -Angel H., Amazon review
"Being proud of yourself and dreaming big are important to teach kids as early as possible!" -Kristina S., Amazon review
"This is a beautiful book for kids that emphasizes all of positive possibilities textured hair can provide, rather than thinking in a negative and limiting way." -Laura G., Amazon review
------------------------------------------------------------
Shawn Sayner's debut children's picture book, What I Can Do With My 'Do!, will be featured this month in the national subscription service, Just Like Me! Box. This children's book subscription service offers African American children's books and other educational tools to help expose children of color to literature, characters, authors, and stories that are reflective of them.
What I Can Do With My 'Do! celebrates people of color by embracing textured hair and also encouraging empowerment and self-love. The vibrant photo/illustrations of the young people featured in the book are all from the Greater Milwaukee area. Now these local faces will be making their way across America.
In an effort to spread these beautiful images and positive messages to even more children, Shawn has started a crowdfunding project aimed at making What I Can Do With My 'Do! available in hardcover, a format with greater distribution possibilities. You can support Shawn's Kickstarter campaign at http://www.kickstarter.com/
Shawn is an author, writer, educator, and explorer specializing in inclusive children's picture books and lifelong learning. You can learn more about Shawn, as well as get cover images and headshots, on her website http://www.shawnsayner.com.
Contact
Shawn Sayner
***@shawnsayner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse