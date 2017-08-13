 
Industry News





World5 To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 23rd, 2017

World5 will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 23rd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
World5 On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
World5 On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- World5 will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to premier their new single "I Won't Let You Down", and discuss their career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

WORLD5 started with five close friends who were professional musicians. Although life and personal projects put them in different locations around the globe, they kept alive the desires of making music together. Realizing that very long distances separate them physically but not musically, they used the power of the World Wide Web to shorten the physical distance. They recorded their first album "Global Experience" over 3 continents together, founding members were Raimund Breitfeld, Steffen Goeres, Don Bruner, Stephan Goessl and Roland Childs.

Texans Pat Hunt and Randy Miller, who produced the bands first album, joined the band replacing Don Bruner and Roland Childs december 2012. June 2013 brought the departure of saxophonist Stephan Goessl and the arrival of Texan guitarist Joe Gavito. 2016, Album Nr.2 "Heartbeat Of The World" was released on Spectra Music Group.

2017- WORLD5, in its 3rd incarnation, has a new line up. Joining Rai, Steffen, and Joe are 2 accomplished journeymen. British singer/songwriter and multi instrumentalist, Sam Stevens and Swedish bass player, Jimmy Olsson.
Sam has been a successful songwriter, performer, and session guitarist in the European music scene, working with a number of artists and studios across Europe. Among those clients is pop impresario, Simon Napier Bell. Jimmy has performed with some of the most popular groups in Sweden, such as Nynningen, Nationalteatern and Björn Afzelius Band. The band is currently working on Album Number 3.

Sam Stevens: lead vocals, guitar, keyboards Joe Gavito: guitars, keyboards, vocals Steffen Goeres: guitars, trumpet Jimmy Olsson: bass
Raimund Breitfeld: drums, percussion

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of World5 and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch World5 live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 23rd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow World5 on Twitter @World5music

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

End
