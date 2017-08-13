News By Tag
OurSeniors.net Magazine will be arriving at your home starting October 1st, 2017
Volusia and Flagler counties are near the top of the list with the 65+ age group comprising 24% of the total population in Volusia and nearly 30% in Flagler! There are over 127,000 residents in the 65+ group in Volusia alone. Nowhere is the need for services like OurSeniors.net greater than in this area.
There is a huge need for trustworthy information about the things OurSeniors.net does best, like:
• Locating senior home care
• Finding and vetting senior assisted living
• Publishing our senior living magazine, "OurSeniors.net Magazine"
• Finding in-home senior care
• Evaluating retirement communities and active senior communities in Florida
• Pointing residents to the 55+ communities in Florida
• Helping with Medicare assisted living
If you are a senior or the loved one of a senior parent or spouse, OurSeniors.net is a go-to resource for all-things-senior. OurSeniors.net is a directory for seniors for locating financial advice, conducting a Florida attorney search, looking for a Florida CPA, finding a senior real estate specialist or locating memory care living for your loved one.
In brief, OurSeniors.net is in the right place at the right time to help with your senior needs! Please contact us by calling 866-333-2657 or by hitting the CONTACT (https://www.ourseniors.net/
