Industry News





OurSeniors.net Magazine will be arriving at your home starting October 1st, 2017

 
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- You might be curious as to why OurSeniors.net has chosen the Volusia-Flagler area as the center of its professional activities. OurSeniors.net is a state-wide organization, but the need in the East-Central Florida area is one of the greatest in the United States. Nationwide, the senior population (persons 65+) is about 15% of the total. In Florida, the figure is now pushing on 20%, or nearly 1 in every 5 residents.

Volusia and Flagler counties are near the top of the list with the 65+ age group comprising 24% of the total population in Volusia and nearly 30% in Flagler! There are over 127,000 residents in the 65+ group in Volusia alone. Nowhere is the need for services like OurSeniors.net greater than in this area.

There is a huge need for trustworthy information about the things OurSeniors.net does best, like:

• Locating senior home care
• Finding and vetting senior assisted living
• Publishing our senior living magazine, "OurSeniors.net Magazine"
• Finding in-home senior care
• Evaluating retirement communities and active senior communities in Florida
• Pointing residents to the 55+ communities in Florida
• Helping with Medicare assisted living

If you are a senior or the loved one of a senior parent or spouse, OurSeniors.net is a go-to resource for all-things-senior. OurSeniors.net is a directory for seniors for locating financial advice, conducting a Florida attorney search, looking for a Florida CPA, finding a senior real estate specialist or locating memory care living for your loved one.

In brief, OurSeniors.net is in the right place at the right time to help with your senior needs! Please contact us by calling 866-333-2657 or by hitting the CONTACT (https://www.ourseniors.net/contact-us/) tab on the OurSeniors.net HOME PAGE (https://www.ourseniors.net/). Enjoy the new OurSeniors.net website and have a great day!
Source:OurSeniors.net
