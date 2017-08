VIE Technology Launched Education Tablets along with Desired Content

Media Contact

-- Delhi based OEM Tablet PC Manufacturing Company VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd. forayed into e-learning sector. Company provides customization in tablet PC along with Desired Content. Company have a large product range in various Size and Specification. Company also provide solution for educational content.The tablet has content mapped to NCERT syllabus followed in the schools. It also has 1500+ modules aggregated by the best global content providers. Learning is made easy and fun through engaging textbooks, 3D animations, audio-visual content, worksheets, and quizzes.Company ensure a safe learning experience for the child. Learning software and study material comes pre-loaded on the tablet and it there is no need of internet connectivity for learning. Company offers offline education on the tablet PCEducation Tablets are available in 7", 8", 9.6" and 10" with a HD IPS and Full HD Screens All Tablets runs on Latest Android operating systems. Tablets have many storage options like 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32 GB and 64GB that is expandable by Micro SD Card. Company Provide one year replacement warranty on Tablet pc's against manufacturing defects.Education sector is growing very rapidly and India has a very big market. Those consumers looking to start own brand into E-learning Sector and resellers buying at our wholesale discount rates, can contact us immediately.Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.Phone: 011- 65493757, Mobile: +919654665107Email ID: mail@vie-india.comVisit us: http://www.vie- india.com/