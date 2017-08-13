 
News By Tag
* Education Tablet PC
* TJM Educational Tablet
* Tablet with Education Content
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Janakpuri
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

VIE Technology Launched Education Tablets along with Desired Content

 
JANAKPURI, India - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Delhi based OEM Tablet PC Manufacturing Company VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd. forayed into e-learning sector. Company provides customization in tablet PC along with Desired Content. Company have a large product range in various Size and Specification. Company also provide solution for educational content.

The tablet has content mapped to NCERT syllabus followed in the schools. It also has 1500+ modules aggregated by the best global content providers. Learning is made easy and fun through engaging textbooks, 3D animations, audio-visual content, worksheets, and quizzes.

Company ensure a safe learning experience for the child.  Learning software and study material comes pre-loaded on the tablet and it there is no need of internet connectivity for learning. Company offers offline education on the tablet PC

Education Tablets are available in 7", 8", 9.6" and 10" with a HD IPS and Full HD Screens All Tablets runs on Latest Android operating systems. Tablets have many storage options like 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32 GB and 64GB that is expandable by Micro SD Card. Company Provide one year replacement warranty on Tablet pc's against manufacturing defects.

Education sector is growing very rapidly and India has a very big market. Those consumers looking to start own brand into E-learning Sector and resellers buying at our wholesale discount rates, can contact us immediately.

Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: 011- 65493757, Mobile: +919654665107

Email ID: mail@vie-india.com

Visit us: http://www.vie-india.com/

Media Contact
Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.
Lalit Kumar
***@vie-india.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vie-india.com Email Verified
Tags:Education Tablet PC, TJM Educational Tablet, Tablet with Education Content
Industry:Mobile
Location:Janakpuri - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share