Exclusive villas at Al Forsan Village being leased
Customers can lease the Villa 'Type 1' for AED245,000 and 'Type 2' for AED265000 at this vibrant community in Khalifa City 'A' Area
Type 1 is a 3 storied Villa and is spread across 680 square meters with four bedrooms, a garden, 2 car garages along with a garden and a courtyard. The storied Type 2 Villa spread across 805 square meters has 5 bedrooms, games and theatre room, 3 car garages, a ladies and gentlemen's majilis coupled with a well manicured garden and a courtyard.
"We have launched this special summer offer for people to get a first hand experience of our vibrant community in the heart of Abu Dhabi. This ready to move in development is equipped with all the amenities that a family needs. Al Forsan Village is an ideal community living destination as we have embedded several unique features right from a large retail community destination, to a 5-star hotel and the community is located adjacent to a world class sports resort," said Rashed Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Al Forsan Holding.
Inspired by Petra, these lavish dwellings in the Al Forsan Village community infuse strong design features with soothing colours and is one of the key features of the project. Expatriates and investors can continue to lease the luxurious 'Type 1' and 'Type 2' Villas at this vibrant community in Khalifa City 'A' Area.
Al Forsan Village provides a broad mix of accommodation types to suit different lifestyles and family requirements, from comfortable and easily managed townhouses, to truly substantial and luxurious detached villas for extended family living.
Spread across 15,000m2, Al Forsan Village Town Square, the retail and leisure destination embedded within the project, is also home to several 'community focused' brands. Most of the renowned retails stores such as Spinneys, Holland & Barrett, Tilia Flowers, illy café, Just Kidding, Street9 Café, Cheeky Monkeys, Coffee Club, Champion Cleaners, Oregano Café, Physiomins among several others are already operational. The retail community is expected to have close to 17 stores to address the needs of the residents.
Furthermore, the 5-StarMarriott Hotel Al Forsan is also now open and located adjacent to the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, which will facilitate the residents to venture into adventure sports.
Al Forsan Village: Project features
· Connected to the major highways in the UAE
· Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 10-minutes' drive away
· Premium educational institutions are located in close proximity
· Olympic-standard Al Forsan International Sports Resort just a 5-minute walk away
· Community developed on a series of concentric, semi-circle housing arrangements, providing easy access to all facilities – no traffic congestion
· The project encompasses a 1.7km jogging track, 3 adult swimming pools and an additional 3 swimming pools for children, among several other amenities
· Area has landscaped green spaces with playgrounds and water features
About Al Forsan Village:
For more information on the project please visit www.alforsanvillage.ae
