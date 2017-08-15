News By Tag
FAQ by Mr.Gulshan Marwah about Wristbands
Frequently asked Questions about Wristband by Indian Barcode Corporation
As part of IndianBarcode's commitment to the wristbands we support, we've written articles to help our customers learn about the causes that informative resources and links to other informative pages.If you're looking for wristbands in a variety of materials and colors, Wristband Resources has you covered! We are proud to offer the best wristband turnaround times in the industry.
1. Where is your company?
We are Located in S -4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka, New Delhi-110078, (India)
+91-11-46102688,+
2. What are your wristbands made of?
Our wristbands are made of 100% silicone, paper, plastic, metal or other material.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
3. What is your minimum order quantity for wristbands?
The minimum order quantity is 4 rolls, there is a 250 band in one roll. That means 1000 bands.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688,+91-9810822688
4. What's the turnaround time?
We have the fastest turnaround time in the nation. Standard turnaround is 7 days production and 7 days shipping, but you have the option to rush the products as fast as 2 business days. After 100% advanced. The best part about our company is that we guarantee our delivery dates.
5. What is the use of wristband?
Wristbands being used to identify visitors at any type of event or attraction. Wearing one of these bands will signify that you have entered the site legally and are not attempting to avoid an entrance fee. Wristband than just Visitor ID. If you consider that these types of band are just a simple form of media to display print, it opens up a large number of alternative uses, both indoors and outdoors.
Visit to our site:- www.indianbarcodecorporation.com
contact us:- +91-11-46102688
6. What sizes are available?
We have a varies sizes so contact to following details for your query
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688
Mobile: +91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
If you want a custom size then please call our sales team and they will advise you on how to place a special order.
7. Can I place my order online?
No,You can place you order on our after 100% payment in advanced.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
8. I need to make a change to the order that I placed.
Call our sales team at 011-28032434 and they will try to make the change as long as the order is not in production.
9. How printing will appear on Tyvek/Plastic/
All Tyvek/Plastic/
For more Visit on site www.indianbarcodecorporation.com
10. Can I put a logo or emblem on my bands?
Yes you can upload your own logo or use our standard clipart's that we offer.
11. Want amusement wristbands, is your price lowest?
Our prices are ALWAYS the best in the market for wristbands. We can assure you that there will be no company in the market that will be able to provide a lower price and faster turnaround then our company.
12. How many characters fit on a band?
You can have up to 44 characters. The system will prompt you if you have exceeded the character limit.
13. What is a digital proof?
A digital proof is a digital image of how your wristbands will look. We will show you a image before we start production.
14. Will I get a tracking number once my order is shipped?
Yes, a tracking will be emailed once the order is shipped.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688,+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
15. How can I trust your company?
We have been in business for over 27 years. We have been the expertise in label manufacturing, preprinted labels, thermal ribbons, Tags, Stickers and Ribbons, and we are supplier of barcode printer, scanner, antitheft system etc. And we are also national partner of TSC printer and scanner,Here are some reasons that can bring trust to our company.
FOR MORE ABOUT COMPANY JUST VISIT AT-http://www.indianbarcodecorporation.com/
16. What is AMUSEMENT WRISTBAND?
Amusement Wristbands are an integral part of daily operations for many amusement parks in various areas, being able to offer a highly-visible wearable identification ticket solution is where we come in.
17. What is color filled silicone bracelets?
Color filled wristbands are filled in with a color of your choice.
Visit on site www.indianbarcodecorporation.com
18. What are Embossed silicone wristbands?
Embossed wristbands are where the text/logo is lifted on the wristbands.
19. What is Patient Wristbands?
Patient Wristband provides positive patient identification solutions for healthcare facilities. The band provides important health care information such as: patient's name, previous conditions, allergies etc.
20. What is the freight?
The shipping cost varies according to the quantity you order.
Contact us:- +91-11-46102688, Mobile:+91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
