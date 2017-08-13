Rio de Janeiro- A Best Place to Visit During your Vacations

Rio de Janeiro is the second most popular city in Brazil and sixth major city in Americas.

-- Rio de Janeiro was the host of 2016 summer paralympics and 2016 summer Olympics. It is sited as "the astonishingly beautiful location for one of the biggest city of world" by UNESCO. It is 11 km from internacional airport and every week at least 526 international flights and 2,253 domestic flights depart from this airport.Rio has classical tropical climate where the temperature rarely drops below 68 degree. December to march is the best time to fly Rio because December has the most rain. You can enjoy the Carnival in february. During the carnival flight to Rio and and hotel prices are higher. Best time to book Cheap Flight Tickets to Rio de Janeiro in winter, from May to October. You need to arrive a few days before Carnival festival if you want to take in some sights and museums.Rock peak of Sugar Loaf is a best Known landmark towering 394 meters above the harbour. You can see the entire mountainous coast from here.It is the giant statue Christ with 709 meter summit and known as the world famous landmark. It was created by Paul Landowski and built by Brazilian engineer heitor da Silva costa.It is beautiful sand beach that stretches four kilometer along one side of downtown. Copacabana palace and Copacabana Fort are located near its shore which recalls the day of power. Wealth and elegance of Rio.It is an attractive park designed in 1779. It is the Brazil's oldest park filled with sculptures by Mestre valentim and paintings by Leandro Joaquim.• Tijuca National park, Escadaria Selaron, ILha de Paquetá, Ipanema and Leblon, Nossa Senhora do Carmo and Monte do Carmo, Santa Tareza, Quinta da Boa Vista, São Bento are the other famous places in Rio where you can visit.What are you waiting for plan a trip to Rio. Enjoy incredible saving on flights from Rio. The city move to the music so you can also see the Brazilian national culture. There are five climate regions in Rio so to enjoy the pleasurable season book flight to Rio.