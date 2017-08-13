Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Point-of-Care Testing Market- Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.". This report Market is segmented based on product into prescription mode, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

--Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is expected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The report contains 357 pages of exclusive premium insights with 170 tables and 59 figures.Global Point-Of-Care Testing Market is segmented based on product into prescription mode, distribution channel, end user, and geography.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into 13 major segments, which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.Based on prescription mode, the global point-of-care testing market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.The market is segmented based on end-user into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.The global body composition analysers market is segmented into 5 regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG and Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Inc., Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, OPTI Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, and Nova Biomedica among others.Global (North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Rest of South America), Middle East and Africa( South Africa, Rest of MEA).Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comwww.bharatbook.comTwitter | Facebook| Linkedin | Google Plus