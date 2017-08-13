News By Tag
AMR Granite: Making Homes Beautiful with Quartz, Granite, and Various Kitchen Worktops
The quest for quality kitchen worktops in Essex ends with AMR Granite, the leading worktop manufacturers and installation services in the UK.
As one of the leading kitchen worktop manufacturers and suppliers in the UK, AMR Granite is now rated as the top worktop designers, manufacturers and installers in Sussex, Brighton, and Essex. Based in Sussex, the company operates all over the UK and provides high-quality services to households. The spokesperson of AMR Granite said, "We have finally reached a very satisfactory position. We do not really mean to boast our success, but we take immense pride in successfully delivering quality products like kitchen worktops and kitchen countertops to households in the UK."
As one of the premium companies dealing in quartz worktops in Brighton, AMR Granite follows a step-by-step approach to help its customers. "We are committed to delivering excellent product and service quality. Aiming high, we make it a point to visit the home of our customers to understand what kind of worktop they want and what would be ideal for their kitchen. Based on customers' opinion and our expertise, we suggest innovative ideas. The choice of quartz or granite worktops in Brighton is, however, customer's discretion,"
In partnership with the leading natural stone suppliers, AMR Granite aims to create aesthetically beautiful, long-lasting and durable kitchen worktops in Essex. The company also deals in various other types of natural stones such as marble, limestone, slate etc.
"Our journey has been amazing and a thorough learning experience for us as well. Over the years, AMR Granite has accepted and adopted new technologies and sophisticated ideas, combined those with brilliant craftsmanship, and delivered the best in class results," revealed the spokesperson. He further added, "Our customers can now choose from a large variety of granite worktops including white spring, ivory cream, sapphire brown, viscous white, and others. Likewise, there are plenty of options in the range of quartz worktops in Brighton as well as in marble, limestone, and other natural stones."
AMR Granite has a wonderful kitchen showroom located in Sussex.
