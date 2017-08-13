News By Tag
Jessika Arman Earns Luxury Real Estate Certification
Broker-Associate Jessica Arman of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Venice, Florida, Earns Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) Designation
"Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community," said Diane Hartley, president of the Institute. "The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional."
The CLHMS designation indicates commitment to service at the highest level. "The specialized training and ongoing membership provided by the Institute give me the knowledge and tools to better serve my clients," Arman said.
Arman is a second-generation Broker-Associate and Sarasota native who has been selling real estate since 1998. Raised on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida, she specializes in waterfront and barrier island properties in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. She speaks German, English and Spanish and serves a broad and international clientele. She has a Master of Arts in International Relations from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Emerson College in Boston. She also holds numerous professional designations and certifications, including Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), At Home With Diversity (AHWD), Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), and Transnational Referral Certificate (RSPS).
For more information about the luxury market in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, Arman can be reached at (941) 587-4202 or JessikaArman@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
