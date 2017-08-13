Unicorns Bed Linen Collection for a Magical Bedroom Makeover

Give children's rooms a magical makeover with the exclusive Unicorns collection from The Fine Cotton Company, London

Unicorn Collection from The Fine Cotton Company London

Jane Robson

Jane Robson

-- There's no escaping the unicorn craze that's been sweeping the globe. This elegant, mystical creature has popped up on anything from pyjamas to pizza. And its popularity is showing no signs of wavering.Beautiful bedding with an all-over embroidered unicorn design in soft pink, lilac and silver, is a sophisticated way to introduce this magical motif into homes. Plus coordinating accessories, including bath robes, laundry bags and hot water bottles are an ideal Christmas gift for tots and teens alike.A personalisation service is available for most accessories.A supersoft candy-coloured lambswool throw is a sweet addition to the scheme.The Unicorn bed linen is available in cot bed size through to superking. Duvet covers priced from £42, pillowcases priced from £15.Sorbet lambswool throw - £140.Unicorn laundry bag - £45,organic cotton unicorn facecloth and towels from £15,unicorn dressing gown -, unicorn hairdryer bag - £45For our unicorn collections, please follow the link:http://www.thefinecottoncompany.com/Hot-Water-Bottles/unicorn-pink-hot-water-bottle