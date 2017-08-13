Tapp Me To Help Skilled Technicians Become Entrepreneurs Get Better Opportunities

download

-- Tapp Me, a brand of Gurgaon based Zaadoo Services Pvt. Ltd. has taken a fresh initiative in the Indian emerging market by generating employment opportunities for skilled technicians.The start-up seeks to empower these technicians and generate employment opportunities with quality and higher productivity, particularly for the unorganised repair sector which accounts for 83% of the Indian workforce.Speaking about the model, Mr. Snehanshu Gandhi, Co-founder, Tapp Me said, "We are making entrepreneurs!We at Tapp Me are constantly looking at ways to be more accessible to the skilled technicians who work with us as our partners. The hallmark of this partnership aims to open a new universe of customers to our technicians""Currently, over 325 technicians have associated with us across Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna and Visakhapatnam. In addition to facilitating the technicians, Tapp Me also ensures the safety of their consumers, especially women by stringent background check policies of technicians,"he added.The Home and office repair market is expected to grow from $100 billion in 2015 to $400 billion by 2020. While the home repair in India is flourishing, the need for quality service is still under-served. It is difficult for a customer to find and select best technician at affordable prices with an assurance of after-sale service warranties.This initiative by Tapp Me is bridging the gap, says Gandhi. "Technicians are the primary representatives of our brand", he added.