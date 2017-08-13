Simple procedure of resetting or factory reset of Netgear router

End

In the very first step you need to ensure that your router is on properly.Go to the back side of your router and see there must be Restore factory settings or Reset button.Press and hold the Restore Factory Settings or reset button for about five to ten seconds.For the holding you can use either paper clip or any similar object.Release the Restore Fatory Settings or Reset option and hold till your router is getting rebooted.When your factory reset is completed then the power lights will stop blinking and solid green light would be appeared.The solid lights color will be dependent upon the version of routers. For example solid white light is appeared in the latest routers.