Simple procedure of resetting or factory reset of Netgear router

 
BELLEVILLE, N.J. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Most of the times due to some technical issue users are required to perform factory reset of Netgear touter. If you analyze the demand of recent world then you will find that internet has become the basic need. Therefore Netgear Inc. which is established in America has been represented many products one of which is Netgear routers. Sometimes people say factory reset not working as well which can be easily resolved just by calling on Netgear router tech support phone number at any point of time round the clock. The device is essentially required for processing the internet connections. With durable specialty and accurate performance it has been able to join millions of people globally.

Steps to be followed if Netgear router factory reset not working:

In the very first step you need to ensure that your router is on properly.

Go to the back side of your router and see there must be Restore factory settings or Reset button.

Press and hold the Restore Factory Settings or reset button for about five to ten seconds.

For the holding you can use either paper clip or any similar object.

Release the Restore Fatory Settings or Reset option and hold till your router is getting rebooted.

When your factory reset is completed then the power lights will stop blinking and solid green light would be appeared.

The solid lights color will be dependent upon the version of routers. For example solid white light is appeared in the latest routers.

