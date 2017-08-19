Country(s)
Overcome the Negative Effects of Traumatic Experiences - A 3-Part Book Series Written by Vikki M. Hankins
In order to heal from psychological and emotional trauma, the lingering unpleasant feelings and memories have to be resolved.
According to Sidran Traumatic Stress Institute an estimated 70 percent of adults in the United States alone have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives. Up to 20 percent of these people go on to develop posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
A traumatic event can lead to mental health issues such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, alcohol and drug use, as well as negatively impacting on relationships.
With a series of books, author Vikki M. Hankins, who has overcome PTSD herself, aims to help people suffering from trauma to recover from their life changing traumatic experiences.
Trauma (available on Kindle, in hardcover or paperback), the first in the 3-part book series –teaches readers:
*How truamatic events alter conduct/actions.
*Inspiration to help reverse the conduct and overcome emotional damage.
*First hand, real life tips for maintaining a healthy mental and emotional lifestyle.
*How one person restored their life; ultimately healing from trauma.
The second book in the 3-book series – Open Eyes Closed: Traumatized, Blind and Cannot See (available in hardcover or paperback), focuses on how trauma disrupts the body's natural equilibrium and how people react to it.
The final book in the series Release, Healing and Finding Purpose (available on Kindle, in Hardcover or Paperback), focuses on the most difficult aspect of the traumatic process – healing.
In the book, Hankins detailed her experience on the road to recovery:
"I had to release a great deal of painful emotions, reflect on my past, and ponder questions about my future. It was the most difficult thing I had ever done in my life, releasing unaddressed emotions, due to my traumatic experiences, helped me to see clearer, it ultimately gave me new perspective on my life."
To read more of her experience and how to overcome PTSD, you can purchase each book in the series on Amazon.com or in select Barnes and Noble stores.
