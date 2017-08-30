 
United Nations Nexus Rooftop Party at The Soho Loft kicked off the Fintech Week Silicon Valley

David Drake hosted a party for some of the Nexus Global Summit participants at The Soho Loft Penthouse Rooftop Deck in New York to kick off the SV FintechWeek
 
 
Host David Drake with The Soho Loft party guests Photo credit: VictoriaGlobal.co
Host David Drake with The Soho Loft party guests Photo credit: VictoriaGlobal.co
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Several guests of the Nexus Global Summit held from July 26-28, 2017 capped the event with a party at The Soho Loft Penthouse Rooftop Deck on July 30, 2017. The 7th annual summit was a convention on innovative philanthropy and social entrepreneurship.

At the same time, the rooftop party kicked off the Fintech Week in Silicon Valley that took place from August 1st – 6th 2017 at Draper University in San Mateo, California. Some of the party guests included entrepreneurs, startups, blockchain firms, venture capitalists, philanthropists, impact investors, and social innovators from across the world.

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake hosted this intimate and dynamic party on the heels of the recent boom in cryptocurrency and to start-off the week-long event in Silicon Valley with style. He said, "Fintech Week is an exciting event that brings together blockchain companies as well as  cryptocurrency experts across the world to discuss development and issues surrounding the industry. It is also a great avenue for attendees to connect and expand their networks."

The guests talked about their expectations for the six-day Fintech event. They were excited on the topics lined up for them like the role of Silicon Valley in global fintech ecosystem, banks turning into tech firms or vice versa, fintech trends, happenings in Asia and China, and blockchain beyond financial services.

LAToken (https://latoken.com/) bigwigs and  Kamil Przeorski, CEO and founder, of Experty.io (https://www.experty.io/), one of the companies that sponsored the fintech event, were at the party. LAToken is a portal that uses blockchain technology to tokenize and make a variety of tradable assets including real estate, debt and equity loans, and works of art. Experty.io is a blockchain platform that allows people to call or consult with experts globally using ethereum payments.

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

