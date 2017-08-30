News By Tag
United Nations Nexus Rooftop Party at The Soho Loft kicked off the Fintech Week Silicon Valley
David Drake hosted a party for some of the Nexus Global Summit participants at The Soho Loft Penthouse Rooftop Deck in New York to kick off the SV FintechWeek
At the same time, the rooftop party kicked off the Fintech Week in Silicon Valley that took place from August 1st – 6th 2017 at Draper University in San Mateo, California. Some of the party guests included entrepreneurs, startups, blockchain firms, venture capitalists, philanthropists, impact investors, and social innovators from across the world.
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake hosted this intimate and dynamic party on the heels of the recent boom in cryptocurrency and to start-off the week-long event in Silicon Valley with style. He said, "Fintech Week is an exciting event that brings together blockchain companies as well as cryptocurrency experts across the world to discuss development and issues surrounding the industry. It is also a great avenue for attendees to connect and expand their networks."
The guests talked about their expectations for the six-day Fintech event. They were excited on the topics lined up for them like the role of Silicon Valley in global fintech ecosystem, banks turning into tech firms or vice versa, fintech trends, happenings in Asia and China, and blockchain beyond financial services.
