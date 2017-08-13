News By Tag
Considerations to be taken while choosing a bedside table
Having different tastes when selecting any stuff is natural. Therefore, manufacturers procure products of varied designs and patterns. Choosing a bedside table cannot be done on a single factor i.e. the elegant design. It is a place where you are going to keep your necessary belongings including glasses, clock, books, picture frames, reading lights, medicines and an endless list of items all day and night. Ergo, it is important to take a pick wisely.
Here are the important factors one should adopt while choosing a bedside table.
1. No. of drawers : The primary purpose of a bedside table is to store stuff. Check for the things you are going to stash inside the cases of the table. If you are not someone who loves to pile up books or magazines, go for a smaller piece without any drawers, however, if the case is vice-versa with lots of other belongings, large wooden bedside tables with two to three drawers would be a good call.
2. Height of the nightstand : Make sure your bedside table is directly proportional to the bed and has a considerable height and length. Reading in the bed requires your table to have a perfect height, i.e. neither too small nor too short. Hence, when the reading lamp is placed, it gives a proper angle synchronising the body posture. Similarly, the width of the table should balance its height.
3. Design of the table : Bedside tables must complement beds to justify their name. To figure out what suits best to your bed, identify the pattern, design and colour of your sleeping beauty. Make sure whatever you get, it matches with rest of the decors and not detracts them.
4. Colour of the table : Colours revitalise the aura of the room, therefore, have fun with them. Make an entry for colourful shades to blend with the decors of the place or have an eye on the neutral shades for a contrasting appeal.
5. Material : Bedside tables look elegant if made via wood. Although, stainless steel, wrought iron, glass and other materials are there to take a pick as well. It depends on the taste of the buyer as what he/she thinks would look best in the bedroom.
6. Space : Another staple factor needed to be considered is the space where the table will sit down. If you own a small bedroom, make sure you would use the bedside table practically. Think about the stuff that will rest on the top and inside the drawers of the furniture. Getting a large piece in a small room is a waste of money as the little space between the walls and the bed will look crowdy.
Conclusion : Sure a bedside table makes a handy piece of furniture to put a glass of water, but it can be a lot more than that. From saving space to displaying knick-knacks beautifully, bedside tables can add a real accent to the decors of the bedroom. Make a wise decision before getting one.
At Wooden Street, we deliver one-of-a-kind wooden bedside tables to cater the taste of buyers. The latest designs and patterns are made with the best quality solid wood.
Summary : Given above are the factors to be taken while selecting a perfect bedside table for your sleeping mansion. Study these considerations and welcome home this must-have piece of furniture to enjoy its functional and practical uses.
