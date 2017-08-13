 
Industry News





The Trend That's Making A Comeback In 2017- Hoops Earrings

 
 
Hoop Earrings
Jewellery trends
2017 Trends

Jewelry

Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The IT 90's accessory, the one that was sported by every IT girl on the red carpet, ranging from Madonna to Britney Spears to Angelina Jolie to JLo, is truly and in a well-documented manner making a comeback. The hoop. Hoops were in every teenage girl's closet, the bigger the better! Even older women always had their elegant pair that they teamed up with a low bun or updos. And we're not surprised this versatile fashion statement has made a comeback.

Millenial celebrities like Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez and many others have been sporting the hoop. It's truly reiterating its earlier proposition of being the accessory every woman must-have. Worn in varying sizes, depending on the outfit and occasion, these earrings can really make a statement, take cues for Kendall Jenner and Rihanna for #inspo.

When asked the question if hoop earrings are truly back on the fashion scene, you're faced with a debate, where there are people who worship at their altar and there are those who vehemently will deny their awesomeness. Ignore the second kind; you don't need that kind of negativity in your life. Because let's face it, whether you've hopped (sorry we had to!) aboard the hoop ship or not, there's no denying that they're back and in a big way!

The thing about hoops is that you can literally match them with anything and everything. Depending on the occasion, your hairstyle, your outfit, your mood, there's a hoop out there that'll perfectly fit the bill. At Rockrush, we like to be updated with all the newest trends, and you'll find a hoop(i.e gold hoop earrings and diamond hoop earrings) that is what your accessory drawer has been missing right here!

We carry a range of sizes, finishes, and styles for you to choose from. And let us tell you whether it's for a meeting, an anniversary, a wedding or even a night out with the girls, we have a hoop that's just right for you. Choose rose gold hoop earrings, white gold hoop earring and yellow gold hoop earrings that'll complete that void of the most versatile accessory in your trinket drawer. Shop hoop earrings online, or you'll be sorry!

Please visit - https://www.rockrush.com

