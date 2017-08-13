JIMS Rohini Alumni Coffee Meet XII on 26th August 2017

Contact

--cordially invites alumni for Alumni Coffee Meet, Series XII at JIMS CAMPUS, Rohini- sector-5, Delhi on 26th August 2017 from 11.30am onwards.In it's 24 year long journey as an educational institute, JIMS has organized several events and meets at regular intervals for alumni to interact and form fruitful associations with one and other. Alumni Coffee Meet 2017 is one such event to encourage warm interactions between the staff and alumni of JIMS. It provides a platform for alumni to relive old memories and share success stories.Announcing the next JIMS Alumni Coffee Series - XII in Delhi, on 26th August 2017 at the your own academia - JIMS Rohini Campus, 11.30AM onwards. You all are invited for the event !! Come, let's rejoice !!Kindly Mail Your Confirmations at alumni@jimsindia.org or contact Ms. Mehak Gangwani at 09891997495Venue -(Near Rithala Metro Station), Delhi-110085.Tel: 011-45184000, 45184001, 45184002 Fax. No: 45184032Visit Website For More Updates