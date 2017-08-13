News By Tag
How to Pick a Production Studio for that Amazing Explainer Video
Explainer videos are a great step for businesses looking to get into video marketing. As Dan Patterson from ABC explains, "(videos) help us find meaning and understand the world us."
If you've already started researching explainer videos, then you know that there's a ton of production studios out there. So how do you know if you're choosing the right one? We're glad to help. Here are the top 5 guidelines to consider when choosing the right talent for your big screen debut.
Talk Budget: Let's get down to this one first. Your budget is going to be your biggest determinant of the direction you go. On the lower end of production, you'll find companies that offer software for a DIY video, or have you choose from a pre-fabricated library of animation and graphics. If you want customization and creative best, then you'll want to invest in a team of talented professionals that specialize in each element of production. That doesn't mean you need to break the bank— quality explainer videos can be surprisingly affordable. (link bold to contact page for rates)
Peek at Their Portfolio: A great indicator of a business's abilities is their portfolio of work. Take a look at their videos. Do you like the script, animation, voice-over, and graphic elements? Keep in mind that a client has a huge influence over the final product, so be sure to look at a variety of videos to get a scope of a studio's work. Also look at their client list. Have they worked with brands you've heard of? Do their client's recommend their work? If you like the work of a particular studio, then that's a great starting point!
Pursue Quality: To give an explainer video legs, you really need to have a quality finished product. When you look at their work, pay attention to the details that others might miss. How was the sound quality? Did the graphics seem well executed and professional?
Find The Right Fit: You want to be a part of the production process from start to finish. That means you have to feel like you mesh well with the professionals you're working with.
If you like a studio based on their web site, shoot them an email or give them a call. The way they respond to you, in the beginning, can be a great indicator of whether or not you want to work with them long term.
Did they seem knowledgeable, helpful, and thorough? Did it seem like they were asking the right questions? Did they have suggestions?
Phone a Friend: Still feel a bit shaky on your decision? Run it by someone you trust. You're instincts are probably right on, but sometimes it helps to give your brain a break and get the advice of someone you respect. Ask a friend to look over the website and portfolio to give you the thumbs up. Then you can move forward with more confidence.
Your end goal is an engaging high-quality explainer video. That's pretty exciting! We're on the sidelines cheering your business on—because we think explainer videos are definitely the way to go to see results in marketing.
Finding the right production studio doesn't have to feel like brain surgery. Trust your intuition and go with the one that gets you.
There is not one right answer. Feel free to chat with us in the comments below about how we can help, and decide if we're the right fit for you.
