A Cookbook That Alleviates the Challenges of Feeding G-tube Reliant Babies

Feed Your Child the Organic Way with 'Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies' - The Cookbook
Despite the benefits and widespread use of G-tube feeding, there are several underlying complications that may arise such as pain or nausea, physical injuries and underfeeding or overfeeding.
According to the World Journal of Gastroenterology, the incidence of clogged feeding tubes in percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy is reported to be as high as 23 - 35%.
This as well as the social and emotional issues that derive from having to care for a G-tube-fed child can be very taxing on parents much less single moms.
But one mom is on a mission to help families with G-tube babies have a much easier life.
Andrea Young, a young mom of a 'Tubie', created 'Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies - The Cookbook' – a nutritional cookbook for kids that provides instructions to parents on how to get the best nutrition possible.
By serving up recipes that are made from natural, organic foods, this baby food cookbook promises parents a healthy, wholesome way of feeding their children.
'Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies - The Cookbook' is more than just a baby food cookbook, it is also nutritional guide on how to best feed 'Tubies'.
The book has rich colorful pictures of foods, which includes the nutritional value breakdown giving readers opportunities to actually see the amount of nutrients for each food item.
Crafted from first-hand experience
This Tubie baby cookbook was not created from some theoretical research by industry experts, it derived from a first-hand practical experience with a mom that was determined to properly nourish her G-tube reliant son.
Inspired by her determination to feed her baby the organic way instead of milk formula, Andrea developed a nutritional guide.
"Coming up with the guide eliminated a lot of stress for me so I am looking for this book to make life a lot easier for other parents and to guide them in helping their kids to achieve the required amount of nutritional balance needed for their proper development."
'Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies - The Cookbook' is a must have for every parent who wants to learn how to properly feed their G-tube reliant child the organic way.
