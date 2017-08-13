A Dream Home Awaits Through Custom Homes

Everyone looks for a home to be comfortable at the same time stylish. A custom home offers both comfort and style.

Homes Builder Kelowna BC

Contact

Hartley Homes

2508081148

***@hartleyhomes.ca Hartley Homes2508081148

End

-- There is a common saying that denotes "design like owners are a kid". When designing custom homes, the builders always keep this in mind. The main idea of custom homes builder in Kelowna BC is to give owners a dream home just like the owners want to have. There are several expert home builders who take the task of gifting owners a home, in their hands.The custom home builders providing owners the services include every detail that owners wish to include in their home. Right from a beautiful and spacious living room to a grand bedroom, the experts understand all the requirements that owners have and come up with something special and unique. There is no better option thanwho offer owners nothing short of the best.Hartley Homes and Consulting is one such company that takes their work seriously and provides owners a custom home. No matter what the owner's requirement is the experts pay attention to every detail so that owners get what owners have expected. They promise owners a shelter home that owners have always wanted to have. The company also believes in transparent costing of home so doesn't let you down ever. There are also no hidden charges involved.Those who wish to own a custom home in Kelowna BC can contact the company at 129-1950 Capistrano Dr, Kelowna, BC.V1V 2N7. Those who are interested can either drop by at the office or they can give a call at (250) 808-1148. Apart from this, individuals can also drop a mail atHartley Homes and Consulting is a custom home builder that delivers look and appearance as per your requirement.- Hartley Homes and Consulting- #129-1950 Capistrano DrKelowna, BCV1V 2N7- (250) 808-1148- http://www.hartleyhomes.ca