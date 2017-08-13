 
A Dream Home Awaits Through Custom Homes

Everyone looks for a home to be comfortable at the same time stylish. A custom home offers both comfort and style.
 
 
Homes Builder Kelowna BC
Homes Builder Kelowna BC
 
KELOWNA, British Columbia - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a common saying that denotes "design like owners are a kid". When designing custom homes, the builders always keep this in mind. The main idea of custom homes builder in Kelowna BC is to give owners a dream home just like the owners want to have. There are several expert home builders who take the task of gifting owners a home, in their hands.

The custom home builders providing owners the services include every detail that owners wish to include in their home. Right from a beautiful and spacious living room to a grand bedroom, the experts understand all the requirements that owners have and come up with something special and unique. There is no better option than homes builder in Kelowna BC who offer owners nothing short of the best.

Hartley Homes and Consulting is one such company that takes their work seriously and provides owners a custom home. No matter what the owner's requirement is the experts pay attention to every detail so that owners get what owners have expected. They promise owners a shelter home that owners have always wanted to have. The company also believes in transparent costing of home so doesn't let you down ever. There are also no hidden charges involved. http://www.hartleyhomes.ca/services/custom-new-home-build...

Those who wish to own a custom home in Kelowna BC can contact the company at 129-1950 Capistrano Dr, Kelowna, BC.V1V 2N7. Those who are interested can either drop by at the office or they can give a call at (250) 808-1148. Apart from this, individuals can also drop a mail at mail@hartleyhomes.ca.

About the company

Hartley Homes and Consulting is a custom home builder that delivers look and appearance as per your requirement.

Company Information :

Company name - Hartley Homes and Consulting

Address - #129-1950 Capistrano Dr
Kelowna, BC
V1V 2N7

Telephone Number - (250) 808-1148

Website - http://www.hartleyhomes.ca

Hartley Homes
2508081148
***@hartleyhomes.ca
