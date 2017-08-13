Comic Book Legend Stan Lee To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, September 9-10

Iconic Creator To Make Special Appearance at Music City Center, Saturday Evening And Sunday

Stan Lee - credit Laurie Lee

-- Stan Lee, the legendary comic book writer, editor, actor, producer and publisher, today announced that he will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, Saturday evening, September 9 and all day Sunday, September 10. The iconic Lee, a member of both the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame, will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive Q&A sessions at the Music City Center.Known to millions as the man whose superheroes propelled Marvel to its preeminent position in the comic book industry, Stan's co-creations include Spider-Man™, The Incredible Hulk™, X-Men™, The Fantastic Four™, Iron Man,™ and hundreds of others. He introduced Spider-Man™ as a newspaper strip which became the most successful of all syndicated adventure strips having appeared in more than 500 newspapers worldwide. Stan currently remains Chairman Emeritus of Marvel, as well as a member of the Editorial Board of Marvel Comics."There is no bigger name in the comics world than Stan Lee, and we couldn't be happier to have him back at several of our upcoming shows,including Nashville" said John D. Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "It is truly an experience for fans to meet this legend who has made everything in the industry possible."Lee joins other standout celebrities scheduled to attend, including Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Alan Tudyk ("Firefly," Wreck-It Ralph), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Steve Blum (Toonami, Cowboy Bebop), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl") and more.Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 11th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)Wizard World, Inc. produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.