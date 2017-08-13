 
News By Tag
* Nonprofit
* Charity
* Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Help The Tondo Manila Fire Families!

Approximately 70 families have been left homeless after the recent fire in Tondo Manila and are in need of immediate assistance.
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Approximately 70 families have been left homeless from the recent fire in Tondo Manila and are in need of immediate assistance. Our team is currently coordinating with Barangay officials and other local groups, on how our team can help these families.

We are looking to provide blankets, food, toiletries and clothing. No donation is to small and every dollar will go a long way in helping these families.

Tondo Manila is one of the most densely populated and poorest areas of Manila and most residents think that no one cares about what happens to them. No donation is too small and every dollar will really go a long way into helping these families.

Poverty is not a lack of character. It's a lack of money and opportunity. It's when society turns its back on you and makes you invisible. Let's not turn our back on them.

Donate today from the link at the bottom and let's show them that we do care.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support and God Bless...

Respectfully,
Alan Niewald

Donate today: https://www.gofundme.com/tondomanilafire2k17

Contact
Kilos Bayanihan Inc.
alan@kilosbayanihan.org
End
Source:
Email:***@kilosbayanihan.org
Tags:Nonprofit, Charity, Fundraising
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kilos Bayanihan Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share