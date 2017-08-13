News By Tag
Help The Tondo Manila Fire Families!
Approximately 70 families have been left homeless after the recent fire in Tondo Manila and are in need of immediate assistance.
We are looking to provide blankets, food, toiletries and clothing. No donation is to small and every dollar will go a long way in helping these families.
Tondo Manila is one of the most densely populated and poorest areas of Manila and most residents think that no one cares about what happens to them. No donation is too small and every dollar will really go a long way into helping these families.
Poverty is not a lack of character. It's a lack of money and opportunity. It's when society turns its back on you and makes you invisible. Let's not turn our back on them.
Donate today from the link at the bottom and let's show them that we do care.
Thank you to everyone for your continued support and God Bless...
Respectfully,
Alan Niewald
Donate today: https://www.gofundme.com/
Contact
Kilos Bayanihan Inc.
alan@kilosbayanihan.org
