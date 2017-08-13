All 4 Ur Addiction Recovery Magazine is restructuring

recovery

Media Contact

Jenny Clark

855-266-2228

(772) 919-2733

***@all4uraddiction.com Jenny Clark855-266-2228(772) 919-2733

End

-- Jenny Clark established the All 4 UR Addiction Recovery magazine in 2013 due to her passion for recovery and her loss of her addicted family members. All 4 Ur Addiction Recovery support individuals and their loved ones, recovering from different addictions, such as alcohol, drugs, eating disorders, gambling, sex, and love addictions, as well as mental health issues, codependency, and any other trauma, by providing relevant and engaging information and resources to keep them connected and encourage them to create and embrace a healthy lifestyle as they recover in the real world.Each month we will offer articles from people who have found recovery, to doctors and clinicians that can offer valuable information.Or magazine is diverse and far-reaching with over 10,000 distributed copies in 3 different states along with our large traffic on our website and social media sites. We are proud to make a difference.We are currently looking for more great articles and inspirational stories that we can post in our quarterly published magazine. For more information please email us at info@all4uraddiction.com or call us at 855-266-2228Please take a look at our website