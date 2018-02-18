News By Tag
Don't Dream it - Be it! - Official Rocky Horror Larp Announced
Tickets available on Kickstarter launching September 6th, 2017
Inspired by Richard O'Brien's cult classic and the B-movies of the 50s and 60s, "The Rocky Horror Larp" will be a weekend away you'll remember for for a very, very long time! In our story, Frank-N-Furter has convinced an Ed-Wood-Jr-like Hollywood producer to let him live out his dreams of being Fay Wray by playing the lead in a movie! Not to be outdone, Riff Raff and Magenta have commissioned their own movie, and now the two competing film crews must shoot at the castle at the same time. To make it worse, bad weather has stranded a range of visitors at the castle and, if that wasn't bad enough, there's an alien crash site on the front lawn, and government agents lurking in the shadows. Are those strange-looking people from Hollywood or somewhere much, much further away?
Licenced by the Rocky Horror Company, this experience will have the songs you love and even a chance to play one of the iconic characters from the show. You will enter Frank-N-Furter's castle as a pre-designed character and take part in a variety of incredible adventures: you can help to make a B-movie, go on a raygun rampage, and experiment with mad science in a world where transvestite aliens meet all American heroes and battle creatures from beyond the stars. The outcome of the events played out this weekend will be determined by you, the participants. Will those B-movies ever get finished? Will the cheerleader ever pluck up the courage to tell the squad leader that she loves her? Will things ever go back to how they were before? What your character decides to do matters and may even shape the future of planet Earth for generations to come.
This event is licensed by the Rocky Horror Company and brought to you by Dziobak Larp Studios, Avalon Larp Studio and Carcosa Freelance. The event will be held in the stunning Moszna Castle hotel in Poland. Advanced tickets can be secured through the Kickstarter launching on the 6th September 2017. For more information see: www.larprockyhorror.com
About Dziobak Larp Studios: DZIOBAK LARP STUDIOS is a larp design collective. We do everything from city games and educational games to big international productions - the most famous being College of Wizardry. We believe in changing the world through play, in staging memorable and transformative experiences, and most of all, we believe in the power of people. www.dziobak.studio (http://www.avalonlarp.studio/
About Avalon Larp Studio: AVALON LARP STUDIO is a new larp and experience design studio. We develop innovative, inclusive larp (live action roleplay) events. The worlds we build and the dynamics we create are carefully designed for maximum drama and intensity of experience. None of these events are scripted. The heart of the stories told lie with you. www.avalonlarp.studio
About Carcosa Freelance: CARCOSA FREELANCE is a UK-based larp design house, focussing on larp narrative and storytelling. Our last major project was delivering story and narrative for the award winning Odyssey LRP. We believe that the act of telling and experiencing stories - participatory, living, breathing, dynamic stories - is a fundamental human experience. www.carcosa.co.uk
