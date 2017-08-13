 
News By Tag
* Drama
* Latino
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santiago
  Santiago
  Chile
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413


Modern times adaptation of Classical Strindberg's Play

 
 
Poster very small
Poster very small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Drama
* Latino
* Family

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Santiago - Santiago - Chile

Subject:
* Features

SANTIAGO, Chile - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- EL PELICANO

English title: The Pelican

Narrative Feature Film Based on Classical Strindberg's Homonymous Play, set in Chile at the beginning of XXI Century.

In Santiago, Chile, recognized director Gustavo Letelier has announced his new feature amazing film, for production starting September 2017.

The film tells the timeless story of a greedy wife in a dysfunctional family, a suspense drama that portrays the life of a selfish woman who married for economic interest, without concern for the upbringing of their children and love for her husband.

Based on the compelling stage play "The Pelican", the film tells the story of Lucía, her husband Silverio, her children Antonio and Rebbeca, and the secret passionate affair of Lucía with her son-in-law Octavio, the greedy and unscrupulous husband of recently married Rebeca.

Gustavo Letelier is the key film director and head of Amerindia Films, a prestigious Chilean company with movies released internationally and committed to deliver quality films that give new meaning to classical themes.

"I love making films that tell stories somehow present around us, in silence. Fiction that re-imagines reality. Films that portray life in a more meaningful way than what we see on the streets. And I love making films adapting plays with a contemporary vision".

         Gustavo Letelier, Writer/Director/Producer, CEO Amerindia Films

The film casts Silvia Novak, Diego Gougain, Paula Edwards and Mario Olivares in the leading roles. It is coproduced by Factoría Audiovisual, a very famous film content producer in Chile, traditionally making clips and documentaries, now starting the coproduction of feature narrative films.

For more information, photos or to arrange interviews, please contact director/producer Gustavo Letelier on (+56-2) 2638 3542 or via email at gustavo@amerindia-fc.org

Press Kit is available upon request.

Links:

http://www.amerindiafilms.com

https://www.facebook.com/Amerindia-Films-850434565025107/

https://www.facebook.com/FactoriaAudiovisual/

Media Contact
Amerindia Films, Gustavo Letelier, CEO
56226383542
gustavo@amerindia-fc.org
End
Source:Amerindia Films
Email:***@amerindia-fc.org Email Verified
Tags:Drama, Latino, Family
Industry:Movies
Location:Santiago - Santiago - Chile
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share