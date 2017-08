Modern times adaptation of Classical Strindberg's Play

Poster very small

-- EL PELICANOEnglish title: The PelicanNarrative Feature Film Based on Classical Strindberg's Homonymous Play, set in Chile at the beginning of XXI Century.In Santiago, Chile, recognized directorhas announced his new feature amazing film, for production starting September 2017.The film tells the timeless story of a greedy wife in a dysfunctional family, a suspense drama that portrays the life of a selfish woman who married for economic interest, without concern for the upbringing of their children and love for her husband.Based on the compelling stage play "", the film tells the story of Lucía, her husband Silverio, her children Antonio and Rebbeca, and the secret passionate affair of Lucía with her son-in-law Octavio, the greedy and unscrupulous husband of recently married Rebeca.Gustavo Letelier is the key film director and head of Amerindia Films, a prestigious Chilean company with movies released internationally and committed to deliver quality films that give new meaning to classical themes.The film castsandin the leading roles. It is coproduced by Factoría Audiovisual, a very famous film content producer in Chile, traditionally making clips and documentaries, now starting the coproduction of feature narrative films.For more information, photos or to arrange interviews, please contact director/producer Gustavo Letelier on (+56-2) 2638 3542 or via email at gustavo@amerindia- fc.org Press Kit is available upon request.Links:https://www.facebook.com/Amerindia-Films-850434565025107/https://www.facebook.com/FactoriaAudiovisual/