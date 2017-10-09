News By Tag
Miss USA - 2016 - Deshauna Barber to Speak at the 16th Sister to Sister Fitness Festival
The 16th Annual Sister to Sister (5K) Fitness Festival will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 East Parkerville Rd, in Cedar Hill, Texas.
"When I lost my mother to cancer last August, it gave me an opportunity to understand how short life is. It also has given me the opportunity to understand how important it is to eat as healthy as possible and to treat my body like a temple," said Barber, who gave up her crown in June.
"My main message that I want women to know is that we are fearless. We are limitless. I 've always been focused on inspiring women to chase their dreams and not feel limited by stereotypes or the umbrella that has been placed over us in this country," added Barber who is an Army Reserve officer.
"This year's event is all about the family. When you have cancer, it doesn't just affect you, it touches everyone that you love," states Sylvia Dunnavant Hines, the Founder of the Celebrating Life Foundation.
The festivities will begin with an aerobic workout led my fitness guru Donna Richardson and Life Coach Ron Carey at 8:00 AM. The race/walk will start at 8:30 am. Other activities will include health information, shopping experience with local vendors, healthy cooking demos by Chef Cassondra Armstrong and Chef Tavon Burrow followed by free mammograms for those without insurance. The host for the event will be radio personality, Lynne Haze of KRNB. Attendees can register here https://sistertosister5k.itsyourrace.com/
The Celebrating Life Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to making cancer powerless by educating, encouraging and empowering the African American Community, Women of Color and the medically underserviced about the risks of breast cancer.
This program is being sponsored by Charleston Methodist Hospital, the Desoto Arts Commission, Atkinson Toyota, Gifts for Mom, the Chris Howell Foundation, the Gourmet Bread Pudding Company and the Alan E. Simms Cedar Hill Recreation Center.
For more information contact Celebrating Life Foundation at 214-475-0661 or visit www.celebratinglife.org
