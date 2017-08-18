 
Sports just got MORE interesting! GameDay Dolls Sports & Entertainment News Talk Show is here!

GameDay Dolls - Sports and Entertainment News Talk Show! Sugar and Spice...But NOT always Nice! Get full coverage of the latest sports and entertainment news with us! All female sportscasters. Network TV - you should pick this one up!
 
 
GameDay Dolls - One Sheeter
ARLINGTON, Va. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Come and checkout Game Day Dolls™ Sports and Entertainment News Talk Show!  New shows are every Tuesday evening at 7pm est - starting back in September.

GameDay Dolls is an all female panel of sports and entertainment news professionals that host a weekly one hour radio and webcast show. From stats to the hottest gossip - we got you covered!

Like our featured guest co-host - former Redskins player Fred Smoot says - "There's nobody that talk good trash like the GameDay Dolls."

GAMEDAY DOLLS has you covered on...

*Game Day Stats, Replays, Sports News and Pop Culture

*Fan Rallys (Where the GameDay Dolls challenge fans to do the craziest things to get a chance to meet their Sports hero)

*60 Seconds of Sports Report

*Who Got Next in Sports Spotlight

*Hot GameDay Dolls IG Modeling Contest

*How to make the perfect GameDay Dolls Party Trays

*Sports Star of the Weekly

*Celebrity Interviews

*How to Play the Sport (Showing our viewers how to play the featured sport we're focused on).

*Preparing Game Day & Tailgate Meals and more

**Sports News Just Got MORE Interesting**

http://www.GameDayDolls.com

