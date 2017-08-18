News By Tag
Sports just got MORE interesting! GameDay Dolls Sports & Entertainment News Talk Show is here!
GameDay Dolls - Sports and Entertainment News Talk Show! Sugar and Spice...But NOT always Nice! Get full coverage of the latest sports and entertainment news with us! All female sportscasters. Network TV - you should pick this one up!
GameDay Dolls is an all female panel of sports and entertainment news professionals that host a weekly one hour radio and webcast show. From stats to the hottest gossip - we got you covered!
Like our featured guest co-host - former Redskins player Fred Smoot says - "There's nobody that talk good trash like the GameDay Dolls."
GAMEDAY DOLLS has you covered on...
*Game Day Stats, Replays, Sports News and Pop Culture
*Fan Rallys (Where the GameDay Dolls challenge fans to do the craziest things to get a chance to meet their Sports hero)
*60 Seconds of Sports Report
*Who Got Next in Sports Spotlight
*Hot GameDay Dolls IG Modeling Contest
*How to make the perfect GameDay Dolls Party Trays
*Sports Star of the Weekly
*Celebrity Interviews
*How to Play the Sport (Showing our viewers how to play the featured sport we're focused on).
*Preparing Game Day & Tailgate Meals and more
**Sports News Just Got MORE Interesting**
http://www.GameDayDolls.com
