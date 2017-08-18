News By Tag
New Cadet Commander for Danbury Civil Air Patrol
399th Composite Squadron Commander, Captain Jeff Jenkins, appoints Cadet Captain David Nolan to Cadet Commander. By Major Peter Milano, Civil Air Patrol, 399th Composite Squadron, Public Affairs.
Cadet Nolan joined Civil Air Patrol in February 2012. "At the time, I was already certain that I wanted to be a pilot and the 399th Composite Squadron had three Cessna Airplanes at the hangar. It was perfect," said Nolan. Hard working and determined, Nolan, who is home schooled and dual enrolled in the Liberty University School of Aeronautics, piloted his first glider solo flight this August at Hartness State Airport in Springfield, Vermont during Civil Air Patrol's Northeast Region Glider Flight Academy.
Nolan developed his skills and leadership abilities through training and by advancing through the cadet program. He's a certified emergency services ground team member, qualified for the urban direction finding team and a mission radio operator. He's held positions in the cadet chain of command with increasing levels of responsibility. Nolan noted, "I've been a flight sergeant, first sergeant, executive officer, served as cadet aerospace education officer and cadet deputy commander."
Always aiming high, Nolan attended four Civil Air Patrol encampments, two glider academies and interned at the Cessna Aircraft Company. He received the 2016 Air Force Association Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Cadet of the Year Award and Connecticut Wing Commander's Commendation Award in May 2017. Nolan earned the General Billy Mitchell Award and promoted to cadet second lieutenant in July 2017. The Mitchell Award is the second milestone in the cadet program that marks completion of the leadership phase. Only 15% of Civil Air Patrol cadets obtain the award.
Asked about his objectives for the squadron, Nolan said, "My goal is to help newer cadets develop an interest in the things that inspire me, aviation and emergency services. We have a large number of new cadets who have not yet experienced their first training mission or orientation flight. I hope to change that."
Members of the 399th Composite Squadron meet on Tuesday's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Danbury Municipal Airport, 21 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, CT. For additional information visit email pao@399cap.org or visit http://www.facebook.com/
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force. In this role, Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 57,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Civil Air Patrol also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in Civil Air Patrol's Cadet Programs. Visit http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com for more information.
Major Peter Milano (Public Affairs)
***@399cap.org
